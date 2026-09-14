For a team that was penciled in as one of the worst teams in the NFL, with the likes of the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins, the Arizona Cardinals, at least for one game, has proven those doubters in the national media wrong.

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur becomes the first coach to win their debut since legendary head coach Don Coryell did in the early 1970s. Arizona dominated a very talented Los Angeles Chargers team in a convincing 26-14 victory at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Arizona looked effortless under LaFleur's play-calling, finding the red zone in its first five drives and recording points in four of those possessions before punting for the first time late in the third quarter.

Despite a shaky start to the afternoon, the Cardinals' defense buckled down and left new Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel scratching his head.

Three things Cardinals fans should know after the dust settled on their Week 1 win in Los Angeles:

1 - Dominance Was Everywhere

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) stands in the pocket against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During quarterback Jacoby Brissett's lengthy contract dispute, some suggested letting the journeyman signal caller go. This afternoon proved that, for now, keeping the veteran was the right call.

Brissett and the rest of the Cardinals offense managed LaFleur's balanced scheme well, looking comfortable eating up the clock and leaving little time for the Chargers to build momentum. Arizona had possession of the ball for almost 40 minutes of game time.

Receiver Kendrick Bourne, signed from free agency, was a massive asset, reeling in all eight of his targets for 75 yards. Trey McBride continues to be one of the best tight ends in the NFL, leading Arizona with nine receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown following the blocked punt.

Less of a threat today, Michael Wilson came up with a respectable five catches, and Marvin Harrison Jr. came up with a massive 33-yard grab for his only reception.

2026 first-round pick Jeremiyah Love picked up his first NFL touchdown on the opening drive, hitting the corner of the end zone, but there is still room to grow. Tyler Allgeier is listed as their first-string running back, but the duo makes a dynamic one-two punch.

Defensively, the Cardinals did struggle to contain Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey but were able to make adjustments for more aggression, pressuring Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert for the final three quarters.

Safety Andrew Wingard made two massive plays, pushing a blocker into Chargers running back Omarion Hampton for a fumble in the second quarter and reeling in an interception in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals came down with three sacks and five quarterback hits on Herbert, making his life uncomfortable.

2 - The Redzone Offense Still Needs Work

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) reacts after a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Cardinals looked great in the middle of the field as Brissett went 27-for-37 for 277 yards, Arizona struggled to piece together touchdown producing drives.

Out of the Cardinals' long four trips to the red zone, not counting the blocked punt, the offense had to settle for a field goal on three of their four trips. Love punched in the only touchdown to open up the game with a nine-yard rush.

A 15-yard facemask penalty pushed the Cardinals back from the Chargers' 11-yard line on second down, forcing them to settle for a field goal at the end of the half. Even in his halftime interview on CBS, LaFluer mentioned that they have “left points on the board.”

That is a damper on an otherwise dominant offensive performance for the Cardinals under their new head coach and offensive play-caller.

3 - Special Teams Played Lights Out Desite Small Hiccup

Sep 13, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland (38) kicks a field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special teams are one of the phases of the game that doesn't get noticed until something goes wrong. In the Cardinals' case this afternoon against the Chargers, everyone was flying on kickoffs and punt teams.

The Arizona kickoff unit consistently pinned Los Angeles kick returners inside their 25-yard line, forcing the Chargers to make up a lot of ground. Arguably, though, the biggest play the special teams unit came up with was the massive blocked punt by preseason star Simi Fehoko.

It set up McBride to come up with the second and final touchdown for the Cardinals on the goal line to make it a two-possession game late. Kicker Chad Ryland was able to redeem himself after missing one from 54 yards out, cashing in on his final four attempts.