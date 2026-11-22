That is what a game looks like when a Super Bowl Contender goes against a three-win team.

The Kansas City Chiefs handed the Arizona Cardinals one of their ugliest losses in recent years, winning 34-7 at Arrowhead. The Cardinals drop to 3-8 on the season and have plenty of questions with few answers.

After a brutal road game, what are the main takeaways for the Cardinals?

Mike LaFleur was outcoached once again

Nov 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, a theme of first-year head coach Mike LaFleur's tenure in Arizona has been opposing teams out-coaching him. This game was a prime example, as Kansas City head coach Andy Reid had the perfect game plan for Arizona. The Kansas City offense diced up the Cardinals' defense, drive in and drive out throughout the day.

Meanwhile, LaFleur struggled to get any consistency going.

For the second straight week, tight end Trey McBride was not as involved as he should have been in the offensive game plan. While his final box score stats look good (nine catches for 54 yards) he only had one catch by the time the Chiefs were up 21-7.

Arizona tried to run the ball early, even though that wasn't a good idea. Kansas City's run defense is one of the league's better units, while the Cardinals' running game has been poor.

An overall poor day for the Cardinals offense, which first starts with its play-caller.

The Cardinals should have traded Budda Baker away

While Baker is still a quality player, he isn't the same elite defensive back he was a couple of years ago. This was shown when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes laced a touchdown pass to tight end Travis Kelce that went over Baker's head, one of many slip-ups Baker had in pass coverage.

Nov 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many Cardinal fans thought that Baker could have been traded to a Super Bowl contender at the trade deadline a couple of weeks ago. Instead of trading Baker to a team like the Buffalo Bills or Jacksonville Jaguars and getting draft picks, Arizona kept him.

Baker is 30, and keeping him on a team in a rebuilding phase like the Cardinals continues to show it was not the best idea.

Arizona needs to fix their pass rush

Mahomes has accomplished a lot in his NFL career. From winning three Super Bowls, two MVPs, and breaking passing records, he is one of the best quarterbacks ever to throw a football. However, Mahomes's kryptonite has been facing a very good pass rush. This was a key reason why Mahomes lost both of his Super Bowls.

With a proven game plan for beating a superstar like Mahomes, Arizona could hardly get any pressure on him. The Cardinals only had one sack in the game with five hits on the quarterback all afternoon.

Nov 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive line Walter Nolen III (97) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For what felt like most of the game, Mahomes had all day in the pocket to thread passes to wideout Josh Downs, running back Emmett Johnson, and of course Kelce. Now, that one sack was a very nice play by second-year defensive tackle Walter Nolen III. However, Arizona should have had way more sacks in Arrowhead.

The Cardinals should keep Josh Johnson for next season

Nov 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Johnson (9) throws against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end R Mason Thomas (51) during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One reason Mahomes got to where he is today is that he sat behind veteran Alex Smith before taking over full-time duties. 2017 was Mahomes' rookie year, and the future Hall of Famer has said how much sitting and learning behind Smith has helped him in his NFL journey. There is a chance the Cardinals take a quarterback in next year's draft, and Johnson, who is 40 and has played for many teams, could be an excellent mentor for a rookie signal caller.

In terms of the game itself, Johnson was solid. He wasn't terrible and was far from the reason Arizona lost. Johnson's best play was a nice touchdown throw to Simi Fehoko in the first half. Hopefully rookie quarterback Carson Beck gets healthier, but if he misses another game due to injury, Johnson has proven that he could be serviceable at quarterback under LaFleur.