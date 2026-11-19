ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have a Trey McBride problem.

McBride, the last standing weapon for Arizona's offense entering Week 11's road trip to face the Kansas City Chiefs, is set to finish the 2026 regular season with more attention than he's ever seen in his short but accomplished NFL career.

And the Cardinals might not have a counter-punch to what defenses are doing.

McBride is being doubled (or bracketed) at high rates by opposing defenses — such was the case last Sunday, where he was held to a five-reception, 37-yard performance.

That will continue to be the case for the Cardinals until they and their crew of overlooked receivers can prove otherwise.

Arizona may revert to cloning McBride, according to a (joking) Mike LaFleur:

"We looked into getting a second Trey — like a DNA copycat so you can't (cover both) (laughs). That's part of our deal. If you're going to play man coverage and you're going to bracket, you can scheme whatever you want on that wall — they're going to bracket the guy like I was telling you. They don't care where they're at in those situations. It's just deciding how often they're going to do that," LaFleur told reporters.

"The defensive coordinator in Kansas City (is) deciding how often they're going to do that situationally (and) when they want to do that. When you do that, as you know, you're technically thin a little bit somewhere else. They'll pick and choose their spots like most people do and we have to counter it. What a great opportunity for other guys because if one guy's getting bracketed, guess what? The other guys aren't."

McBride, arguably the best tight end in football, has seen names such as Michael Wilson and Kendrick Bourne among others evaporate from the lineup due to season-ending injuries. Arizona's top receivers last Sunday included Simi Fehoko, Zay Jones and Devin Duvernay.

Those wideouts (mostly) weren't able to take advantage of those looks in Week 10, as numerous passes slipped through hands, stalling drives in Carson Beck's NFL debut and leading the Cardinals to just 34 offensive plays ran.

Opponents are likely to neutralize McBride with extra attention and bank on Arizona's other weapons to make plays throughout the game in order for a Cardinals win to come to fruition.

McBride is a player that demands respect from defenses, but also targets, regardless of the coverage he's facing. The balance of relying on others to step up while still keeping McBride at the top of priorities in the passing game is one fight — but overcoming the clear advantage opposing defenses will have moving forward is a different beast in itself.

Is there even a way for the Cardinals to get McBride open on those bracket looks?

"Well, again, it doesn't matter. Once there are two guys because unless the safety's blind, they're going to find where he's at," LaFleur said.

"I'm not trying to be (funny) but once it's called — the combination, the bracket, the double stars, whatever it is — they don't care where he's at, they're going to work off of that. Unless they have a tell on us in terms of, 'Hey, when he's in this spot, they're not targeting him.' I don't think that's probably the case with a guy like Trey McBride."

It feels like the impossible is on the horizon for Arizona in the coming weeks.