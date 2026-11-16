ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are currently 16.5-point underdogs to the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Week 11.

You read that right.

That ties the Miami Dolphins (against the Buffalo Bills this week) for the largest betting spread of the 2026 season.

"Kansas City has jumped out as a 16.5-point favorite after this line first opened at -14 when they host the Cardinals," CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan wrote.

"The Chiefs are coming off a dominant win over the Falcons, in which Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdowns. They head back to Arrowhead Stadium where they are 3-1 ATS and have an average margin of victory of 15.8 (second-best in the NFL). Arizona is 4-2 ATS on the road."

Kansas City is one of the hottest teams in the league at the moment, having out-scored opponents 70-25 within the last two weeks. Patrick Mahomes looks healthy after avoiding a major elbow injury while Andy Reid and co. typically handle business at Arrowhead.

The last time the Chiefs saw the Cardinals, Kansas City easily handled Arizona in 44-21 fashion to begin the 2022 season.

This will be Carson Beck's first road start of his career. The third-round rookie made his NFL debut last week and managed to play somewhat well despite several injuries impacting the offensive side of the ball.

Sledding won't get any easier against the Chiefs, who are allowing a third-best 17.3 points per game.

Reality has hit the 3-7 Cardinals hard over the last few weeks, which has prompted head coach Mike LaFleur to begin the evaluation process for the future over the remaining seven games on Arizona's schedule.

“I believe in the guys in that room. I love this locker room," LaFleur told reporters on Monday after their blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10.

"They want to do right, trust me. They want to do right and they play hard. That fourth quarter got a little out of whack. It wasn't an effort thing — guys were trying to do a little too much and that's when those things can happen. It ends up being leaky yards in 15 straight carries or whatever it was. These guys will step up, they will. We need to step up and not just continue to fight, but we have to go execute and we have to make some plays.”

The spread could certainly shift over the coming days, though the Cardinals will undoubtedly be eye-opening underdogs when action begins in Kansas City.