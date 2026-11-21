ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals, as it sits right now, are far removed from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Arizona clings to the seventh pick in the order entering Week 11, where a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs feels all but likely as the team is down to their fourth starting quarterback in as many weeks.

According to ESPN's analytics, the Cardinals have a 66% chance to finish with a top ten pick and a 19% chance to finish with a top-five pick. As for the No. 1 pick itself, there's less than a 1% chance.

Finishing with the top pick isn't realistic, but trading up for it certainly is according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Cardinals Could Trade Up to No. 1 Pick?

Schefter looped the Cardinals in with several other teams who could make a push for the No. 1 overall pick next offseason.

Discussing a world in which the Tennessee Titans land the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, as they currently have.



Cc: @tyschmit



🎧 https://t.co/zy1jY5Gg8R pic.twitter.com/CHM6ke7LmP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2026

"There is going to be an auction, I believe for the number one pick, for the right to draft Drew Mestemaker, the Oklahoma State quarterback. Whether that's the Jets trading up. Whether that's the Cardinals trading up. Whether that's any of these other teams trading up ... Dolphins, Jets, Cardinals, Browns, whoever — somebody is going to want to trade up to No. 1 if it's Tennessee or the Chargers," he said.

The Cardinals haven't had the No. 1 pick since 2019, where they drafted Kyler Murray. Arizona did use a third-round pick on Carson Beck last offseason, though his future is very much unclear.

If Arizona did indeed make a move for that pick, the Cardinals would be making a massive gamble on Mestemaker while emptying their stockpile of draft ammo. Arizona has six picks in the first four rounds for 2027 while owning original picks in the first five rounds of 2028's draft.

The problem? Arizona's very unlikely to outbid some other teams who may be looking to make the climb up to No. 1. The Jets have three first-round picks while the Browns (2x), Eagles (2x) and Titans (2x) are other teams with multiple firsts in 2027.

It also depends on who is around to make the picks, as a new general manager could have a massively different vision for the Cardinals than current placeholder Monti Ossenfort, who is facing pressure as his fourth season running the team begins to come to a close.