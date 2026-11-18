The Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs have revealed their first injury reports of Week 11 ahead of their clash at Arrowhead.

It's a fairly lengthy report with 25 total names between the two sides, with stars such as Patrick Mahomes and Budda Baker headlining their respective squads.

Wednesday's practice report:

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) takes the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNP : Budda Baker (rest), Walter Nolen III (illness), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Josh Sweat (rest/shoulder), Mack Wilson Sr. (rest)

: Budda Baker (rest), Walter Nolen III (illness), Isaac Seumalo (rest), Josh Sweat (rest/shoulder), Mack Wilson Sr. (rest) LIMITED : Hjalte Froholdt (concussion), Jon Gaines (ankle), Roy Lopez (toe/ankle), Max Melton (knee/hand), Jayden Williams (knee)

: Hjalte Froholdt (concussion), Jon Gaines (ankle), Roy Lopez (toe/ankle), Max Melton (knee/hand), Jayden Williams (knee) FULL: Zach Carter (IR, knee), Darius Robinson (knee)

With new rookie quarterback Carson Beck in the mix, the Cardinals' offense is hoping to take the next step — and a big part of that could be with starting center Hjalte Froholdt progressing through concussion protocol.

Froholdt wasn't spotted wearing a yellow non-contact jersey during practice — a good sign for his availability moving forward.

"I texted 'Fro' (Hjalte Froholdt) Sunday night after the game because he wasn't there just being in the protocol and all that. I said, 'You're going to have a lot of fun playing with this guy.' So that'll be good," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters.

"This was basically the first walkthrough that they've had where Carson's running the huddle so I'm curious to see what he felt like in that 35, 40 minutes. What he'll provide with practice if he's able to go tomorrow and then into Sunday if he's able to go, is just a guy that's done it for a really long time. He's played in hostile environments. Up until the injury, I thought he was just getting better and better each week handling his job. I'm excited if he's able to clear this thing and be out there."

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report

Nov 15, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass for 5 yards during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNP : Jaylon Moore (ankle), Trey Smith (concussion), Kenneth Walker III (groin)

: Jaylon Moore (ankle), Trey Smith (concussion), Kenneth Walker III (groin) LIMITED : Nick Bolton (shin), Omarr Norman-Lott (knee)

: Nick Bolton (shin), Omarr Norman-Lott (knee) FULL: Jeff Bassa (hand), Jadon Canady (thumb), Mansoor Delane (shoulder), Justin Fields (neck), Alohi Gilman (quad), Travis Kelce (calf/ankle), Patrick Mahomes (knee/right elbow), Jaydn Ott (hamstring)

Top NFL MVP candidate Kenneth Walker III is likely to miss another week, reading between the words of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid today.

"He had a sore groin (last week). It's getting better. We just don't want to do something stupid. ... He's feeling better," he said today (h/t Nate Taylor).

It sounds like the Chiefs are being cautious with a game next Thursday (Thanksgiving) around the corner.

Though Kelce and Mahomes are listed on the report, it'd be a surprise if either missed Sunday's game against Arizona.