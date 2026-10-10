5 Instant Reactions to Cardinals Reportedly Trading Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Arizona Cardinals are trading Marvin Harrison Jr., per several reports.

Where exactly and for what compensation remains apparently a mystery so massive the NFL's top insiders can't figure out.

Breaking: the Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade WR Marvin Harrison, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



The team informed Harrison this morning that he will be inactive for Sunday’s game vs Detroit as details of the trade are finalized. pic.twitter.com/x6n0Hsfzzj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2026

While we still wait for details to trickle in, here's five honest (and immediate) takeaways:

1. Cardinals, Harrison Poker Faces Didn't Work

Marvin Harrison Jr. could be set for a breakout performance as the Cardinals host the Lions in Week 5. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals tried their very best to throw people off their scent when it came to discussing trades involving Harrison. Just yesterday, Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort appeared on Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM and downplayed any rumors.

“I think this time of year, and really all throughout the year, there’s a lot of talk. There’s a lot of stuff that’s written out there. I think really in the end, like, Marv is a big part of what we’re doing,” he said.

Harrison also reportedly hired an agent to help speedrun trade talks, and the writing appeared to be on the wall after.

Even the player himself addressed the trade rumors at his locker days ago:

"I'm only focused on Detroit, helping the Cardinals win football games at the moment. So whatever rumors you're talking about, I don't pay it no mind."

2. Harrison's Camp Probably Leaked The News

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates with tight end Teagan Quitoriano (47) after catching a touchdown pass during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has to be one of the weirdest trade reports of our time, as news leaked the day before a game... with no team immediately on the receiving end. Still, an hour after the news first dropped, we're not sure of who Harrison will be playing for this season or what the trade compensation is.

Sources within teams typically have details ironed out or at least an initial destination in mind. The league's top insiders in Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport couldn't crack who the other team is, with the Cardinals apparently wanting to wait until after the weekend to make the deal final.

That's a strong sign the news leaked from Harrison's own camp, especially with Harrison being (reportedly) inactive this weekend to preserve his health and facilitate a trade. It's unlikely Arizona would float a deal has been done with the possibility of losing leverage still very much in play.

3. The Writing Was on The Wall

Aug 6, 2026; Canton, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort on the sidelines prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals had a massive fifth-year option coming on Harrison next offseason, one that was projected around $20 million (fully guaranteed). Michael Wilson was just paid handsomely this offseason, and not even Mike LaFleur could maximize Harrison or even get the wideout to be close to impactful.

The writing was on the wall for Harrison to depart before the Cardinals activated that fifth-year option. Harrison unfortunately was only impactful on sporadic occasions, and unless the wideout was wanting to return to the Cardinals for an ultra-cheap contract, his exit was simply accelerated.

Harrison needed to make a noticeable third-year jump to justify his long-term presence. That didn't happen.

4. The 1 Reason This Trade is Surprising

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) misses the pass on the last drive of the game. The Giants were called for a foul on the play, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Harrison being traded isn't surprising. What is a bit shocking is the Cardinals doing this now, in the middle of the season.

The one facet potentially keeping Arizona from orchestrating a deal in-season was their lack of top-level weapons on offense, at least in terms of the passing game.

Downgrading from Harrison to Jalen Brooks, Reggie Virgil or Simi Fehoko isn't exactly preferred, and more than anything Harrison's presence on the field as a potential threat could have kept defenses more honest.

For a general manager like Ossenfort — who very well might not be in his seat next season — moving off one of your biggest assets before the fifth game of the season is just a tad surprising in terms of having as many weapons for your offense as possible.

5. Some of Harrison's Failures Fall on Him, Too

NFL Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The optics here reflect poorly on the Cardinals, undoubtedly.

Regardless of how you slice it, Harrison has been underwhelming during his tenure in Arizona. He clearly isn't the player many had hoped and he thought he would be.

And for as much flack as the Cardinals are getting for not maximizing his talent/potential, the player also carries responsibility in growth not happening. At least in the desert, Harrison's issues with drops/concentration lapses were a massive theme of his early stint.

While a fresh start should do Harrison well, he's also partly responsible for things not working out — even if it's just a fraction compared to the organization.