Grand Theft Contract: 5 Worst Cardinals Free-Agent Signings Under Monti Ossenfort
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Grand Theft Auto VI has taken world by storm, delivering on the hype of making it one of the most popular video games of all time.
That got us thinking about some of the worst contracts under current Arizona Cardinals general manager, who has been with the team since 2023. We omitted his 2026 class since they've barely played half of a season.
The five worst deals Ossenfort's made:
OT Jonah Williams
Year: 2024
Contract: 2-YR, $30M
This probably takes the cake for the worst contract Ossenfort has ever awarded. Williams was awarded $15 million annually to anchor the team's right tackle spot but was placed on injured reserve after just one game in 2024 and also landed on the list in Week 10 of 2025 – playing just 17 games across two seasons.
DT Justin Jones
Year: 2024
Contract: 3-YR, $30.1M
Jones was awarded $10 million annually to help bolster the Cardinals' defensive line. The results? He tore his triceps in Week 3 of his first season before a knee injury in 2025's training camp placed him on IR again. He was paid $19.75M guaranteed for just three games across two years.
CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
Year: 2024
Contract: 3-YR, $25.5M
There was plenty of hype around Murphy-Bunting and his prior Super Bowl experience. However, he did miss two games with a neck injury and graded poorly for his first year in Arizona. Next offseason, he landed on the reserve/NFI list with a torn ACL/MCL, which kept him out for all of 2025. He didn't make it past final roster cuts this past season.
DT Bilal Nichols
Year: 2024
Contract: 3-YR, $21M
Nichols, a prior teammate of Jones in Chicago, also struggled in the health department once he landed in Arizona. He played in six games his first season before suffering a neck injury (which landed him on injured reserve) before he also landed on injured reserve after four games due to a knee injury.
DT Dalvin Tomlinson
Year: 2025
Contract: 2-YR, $29M
Tomlinson signed with Arizona last offseason in hopes of making a bigger impact than he did. While he did play all 17 games in 2025, he statistically had the worst year of his career with just 26 tackles and one sack — which was a massive letdown considering his price tag, and the Cardinals agreed when they cut him last offseason.
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin