Grand Theft Auto VI has taken world by storm, delivering on the hype of making it one of the most popular video games of all time.

That got us thinking about some of the worst contracts under current Arizona Cardinals general manager, who has been with the team since 2023. We omitted his 2026 class since they've barely played half of a season.

The five worst deals Ossenfort's made:

OT Jonah Williams

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jonah Williams (73) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Year: 2024

Contract: 2-YR, $30M

This probably takes the cake for the worst contract Ossenfort has ever awarded. Williams was awarded $15 million annually to anchor the team's right tackle spot but was placed on injured reserve after just one game in 2024 and also landed on the list in Week 10 of 2025 – playing just 17 games across two seasons.

DT Justin Jones

Jul 24, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Justin Jones (98) during training camp at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Year: 2024

Contract: 3-YR, $30.1M

Jones was awarded $10 million annually to help bolster the Cardinals' defensive line. The results? He tore his triceps in Week 3 of his first season before a knee injury in 2025's training camp placed him on IR again. He was paid $19.75M guaranteed for just three games across two years.

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) reacts in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Year: 2024

Contract: 3-YR, $25.5M

There was plenty of hype around Murphy-Bunting and his prior Super Bowl experience. However, he did miss two games with a neck injury and graded poorly for his first year in Arizona. Next offseason, he landed on the reserve/NFI list with a torn ACL/MCL, which kept him out for all of 2025. He didn't make it past final roster cuts this past season.

DT Bilal Nichols

Green Bay Packers guard Sean Rhyan (75) blocks Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (92) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, October 13, 2024 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Year: 2024

Contract: 3-YR, $21M

Nichols, a prior teammate of Jones in Chicago, also struggled in the health department once he landed in Arizona. He played in six games his first season before suffering a neck injury (which landed him on injured reserve) before he also landed on injured reserve after four games due to a knee injury.

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson (94) against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Year: 2025

Contract: 2-YR, $29M

Tomlinson signed with Arizona last offseason in hopes of making a bigger impact than he did. While he did play all 17 games in 2025, he statistically had the worst year of his career with just 26 tackles and one sack — which was a massive letdown considering his price tag, and the Cardinals agreed when they cut him last offseason.