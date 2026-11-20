ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' quarterback situation feels beyond saving.

Third-round rookie Carson Beck isn't expected to play this week due to back spasms, elevating the recently signed 40-year-old Josh Johnson to starting duties.

Johnson is set to be the fourth starting quarterback for Arizona this season, who sits with a 3-7 record entering Week 11's road test against the Kansas City Chiefs — who were 16.5-point favorites before Beck's injury.

Things look bleak right now, though Friday morning's chaotic news cycle for quarterbacks across the league does open the door for the Cardinals to welcome an experienced and ready quarterback... that could potentially save their general manager's job as well:

Daniel Jones — And What He Could Mean For Monti Ossenfort

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniel Jones was just released by the Indianapolis Colts after their blowout loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. Jones, a veteran who had a short-lived resurgence in Indianapolis, now hits waivers.

The Cardinals are seventh in the NFL's waiver priority system, using the league's inverse order of standings. This, if they so choose, could be a reality — though he's largely expected to clear waivers, as teams would take on $2.3 million for the rest of the year and $38 million (non-guaranteed) for next season.

Money, for this year or next, isn't an issue for Arizona. 2027 projects the Cardinals to have the second-most cap space in the league.

Monti Ossenfort is wrapping up his fourth season running the Cardinals, one that could very much be his last depending on these final seven games. Arizona's already surpassed expectations this season with three wins in the first half of the schedule, though as injuries mount and losses accrue, more pressure will land on Ossenfort to finish the season strong.

There's a possibility a few wins at the end of the year could very well save Ossenfort's job for 2027, and with Beck's back injury unknown for the remaining slate of the schedule, Arizona's general manager may be looking for a Hail Mary to prevent the 2026 season from getting truly ugly all while keeping his seat secured.

Enter Jones — a former first-round pick with plenty of experience and the ability to be plugged and played immediately if needed. The Cardinals were reportedly interested in Jones after he was released by the New York Giants a few seasons ago before he opted to join the Colts.

That interest could again rise if/when Jones clears waivers. There's not many opportunities that make sense for Jones in terms of immediately emerging as a starter, but that could very well be the case in Arizona if Beck's injury persists.

While it wouldn't be a play for the long-term, Ossenfort demonstrated at the trade deadline (by not offloading Josh Sweat and Budda Baker) that he clearly was trying to squeeze wins in the second half of the schedule.

The long term doesn't matter for a guy who might not make it through the short term.

The Cardinals are beaten, and depleted. Arizona's not making the playoffs, and with such a cloudy future ahead in the desert, Ossenfort may be looking for any last lever to pull to ensure he's still running the show at the end of the season.

That final move could come in the form of Jones.