5 Questions That Will Decide Cardinals' Final Trade Deadline Moments

ARIZONA – We're mere hours away from the NFL's 2026 trade deadline, and more than anything, the Arizona Cardinals are positioned to be sellers.

After trading away Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jacoby Brissett, the organization's 3-6 record entering Tuesday with big names still available has the team hovering around rumors and headlines alike.

The Cardinals can do a variety of different things today ahead of the 2:00 pm MST cutoff — but these five questions need answered first:

1. Will Monti Ossenfort Be Here in 2027?

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is perhaps the biggest question that needs answered.

While a general manager's job is to always do what's in the best interest of the team, there's a different vibe to decision-makers who might be out of a job at the end of the season, which Ossenfort currently fits as a descriptor this moment.

There's an entirely different sense of operation when you know you quite possibly aren't going to be around to make draft picks that you traded for previously. And if it comes down to acquiring more draft capital for the future or retaining as much talent to win now and stay in his current seat, what will Ossenfort do?

His feeling on job security is the biggest variable the Cardinals will battle today.

2. How Have Recent Injuries Impacted 2026 Outlook?

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond Ossenfort's job status, the Cardinals do have to factor in how competitive they can be for the rest of the season.

It's easy for fans to demand a sell-off of Arizona's biggest stars. In fact, from an outside and logical perspective, the Cardinals should be sellers if they get proper value for some of their biggest names.

Yet there's something to be said on Arizona's mountain of injuries and what it's done for their outlook moving forward into the second half of 2026. While terms like tanking are often thrown around, it would be a disservice to players and coaches with jobs on the line to completely drain more top talent after injuries have reared their ugly head.

Are the Cardinals okay with completely throwing in the towel on 2026?

3. Does Budda Baker Want a Fresh Start?

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) celebrates with cornerback Kalen King (35) after a play during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rarely does an NFL player have the service, loyalty and respect to make such calls on his career, especially at a trade deadline, though Budda Baker fits that mold.

The respect Baker commands for sticking with the Cardinals through some very dark days, despite being one of the top safeties in the league continually, is what makes this deadline interesting. Baker reportedly is open for a trade but also would be fine with staying in Arizona.

There's some teams that make sense for Baker to land with in terms of a playoff team looking for that one final piece, though that call feels like it's entirely up to the player to dictate his future.

4. Can You Land a Day 2 Pick for Josh Sweat?

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Sweat's value feels like it will never be higher than this moment, as he'll be another year older next offseason and will be in search of guaranteed dollars on the final two seasons (2027-28) of his contract.

With future contract issues and injury concerns on his knee aside, Sweat's asking price/value of a Day 2 pick by Arizona feels pretty set — either a team gets desperate enough to match or the Cardinals feel fine keeping Sweat, who is far and away their top pass rusher.

It's no secret Sweat wanted out earlier this offseason. If that's true or not very much remains up for debate, but if a team does indeed come in with an offer for a second or third-round pick, the Cardinals just might be willing to do business.

5. Is There Any Urge to Acquire New Players?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts to his reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals move into today's trade deadline with six picks in the first four rounds, leaving plenty of opportunity for Arizona to address some positions of need if they feel so desired.

However, do the Cardinals feel inclined to ditch some of that draft capital with a 3-6 record and little hope for turning things around? Perhaps there's an under the radar player at a position (like receiver) they feel can help both now and in the future.

A weapon like Brian Thomas Jr. is probably off the table. And barring an obviously great trade that appears on their doorstep, the team isn't likely to make any big splashes in terms of buying power.

However, an under-the-radar move might still be on the table if the situation and price is right. Arizona clearly needs more help on their roster at the moment — they just have to weigh opportunity cost.