Cardinals' Trade Deadline Said Everything About Monti Ossenfort's Job Security

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' trade deadline has officially come and gone. All eyes in the desert were on the Cardinals and what they'd do after falling to 3-6 on the season. Injuries have decimated this year's iteration of Arizona football, and the Cardinals had plenty of talent available to fully establish themselves as sellers.

As fate would have it, despite all the noise, the Cardinals would stay pat and sidestep opportunities to bolster their 2027 stock of draft picks. The decision to retain veteran players while foregoing the chance to add more future ammo for team-building is one that will have ramifications for both present and future.

General manager Monti Ossenfort surprised more than some in the Valley when owner Michael Bidwill brought him back for a fourth season running the show, even in spite of firing head coach Jonathan Gannon.

His work — or lack thereof — spoke volumes today.

NFL GMs Are Evaluated Differently

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NFL general managers operate differently than most positions on an NFL team. Highly drafted rookies and freshly paid stars are often awarded greater lengths of time to succeed due to the capital invested in them. Coaches, meanwhile, are on the opposite end of the spectrum — a bad first season can immediately put their job in serious danger, as the Cardinals are all too aware with Steve Wilks nearly ten years ago.

Yet general managers fall somewhere in the middle of the spectrum of patience. It's hard to truly get a gauge for their impact until a few years down the road. As a GM, their job is to assemble and build talent. Barring a glaringly obvious hit or bust in either the draft/free agency, there's far too many variables to evaluate who is and isn't capable of running an NFL team.

Plenty in Arizona believed three years was more than enough to make a concrete decision on Ossenfort. After completely stripping Arizona's roster down to bare bones in 2023, the following season saw the Cardinals primed for their first playoff appearance since 2021 after entering their bye week at the top of the NFC West.

Yet the Cardinals crumbled, and 2025 brought no better results. Through three seasons, Arizona won just 15 games, and when Gannon was sent packing, many scratched their heads in disbelief as Ossenfort sat in his seat for another year in charge.

Why Monti Ossenfort's Silence Matters

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort, owner Michael Bidwil, and head coach Mike LaFleur, left to right, before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first half of 2026 brought similar results, and for a general manager who very much was thought to be on the hot seat, the trade deadline presented a rare window of opportunity to potentially evaluate how Ossenfort personally viewed his job security.

A general manager offloading top assets for future draft picks just might signal their belief in job security entering the following offseason. Why would Ossenfort assemble loads of draft picks and sacrifice the rest of the Cardinals' 2026 season if he's not going to be the guy orchestrating their draft?

Conversely, you could make the argument that no moves would actually speak volumes for Ossenfort. He clearly had opportunities to continue adding to an impressive 2027 draft haul of six selections in the first four rounds, which includes two second-round picks. A general manager bypassing those opportunities very well could signal a win-now approach in order to save his job.

Many believed prior trades involving Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jacoby Brissett indicated the Cardinals were open for business. The reality sits a bit lower than that — Harrison hired agents for the first time in his NFL career and practically facilitated a way out while Brissett was quickly demoted to QB3/emergency duties.

Case in point, that didn't exactly signal the Cardinals as sellers ahead of the trade deadline — but it did leave the door open, and by Ossenfort shutting it, his silence spoke volumes.

Ossenfort's refusal to make trades does indicate he's a general manager whose job isn't guaranteed past this season. Arizona reportedly had an offer of a second-round pick for star safety Budda Baker while pass rusher Josh Sweat is clearly going to either demand a new contract next offseason or a trade elsewhere. His value won't be close to what it was at the deadline.

By all accounts, this will be a massively important second half of the season for the Cardinals. Perhaps Ossenfort's fate is already decided. Perhaps it all depends on how competitive the team can be. Perhaps injuries, yet again, could play a factor on who Arizona's general manager will be entering 2027.

However you read it, today's moves — or lack thereof — were a pretty big indication that winning is a priority here and now in the desert. The towel isn't being thrown in for anybody, regardless of how much stronger their 2027 draft could have been as a result.

And for a pretty banged-up 3-6 football team being coached by a rookie head coach, that's not good news for the future of its general manager.