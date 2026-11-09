Cardinals' Josh Sweat Finally Breaks Silence on NFL Trade Rumors

The Arizona Cardinals are officially on the clock as the Nov. 10 trade deadline rapidly approaches.

We're less than 48 hours from the league's final opportunity for teams to either acquire or sell players. Arizona, dropping to 3-6, is positioned to accrue more draft capital after netting a second and fourth-round pick in prior trades.

The Cardinals might not be done, as edge rusher Josh Sweat has seen his name in plenty of headlines and trade chatter since the early stages of this offseason.

Now, we're a short amount of time from learning if those rumors have any validation to them.

We've rarely gotten to speak with Sweat, as he doesn't meet with reporters often. However, after Arizona's road loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Sweat made his stance clear on where he stands on trade rumors:

Josh Sweat Gets Honest on Trade Buzz

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) chases after Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Nah, I ain't worried about that s--," Sweat told reporters after the game in Seattle.

"I know ya'll have been waiting to ask me about that but I don't know what's going on with that. That ain't even up to me."

When asked if he had a preference of what happens between now and Tuesday, Sweat said:

"Come on, bro. I don't know. I don't worry about that. I just said — come on, man."

Full clip:

Josh Sweat postgame talking to the media on what needs to improve on defense and about the trade deadline approaching. When asked if Tuesday is weighing on him he said, “nah, I ain’t worried about that shit.” And when asked if he had a preference, he laughed saying, “come on,… pic.twitter.com/QSsdeEorJy — Julia Lopez (@JuliaLopez3) November 9, 2026

He also added, "I've been doing this for a long time, but this isn't my first time hearing about this s--- during the deadline. I ain't worried about it. I'm trying to play, that's all I care about."

More on Josh Sweat Trade Buzz

Sweat reportedly requested a trade after the Cardinals fired Jonathan Gannon this offseason, though Arizona kept him on the roster. He did not participate in any offseason team activity — including training camp and preseason — but has played in all nine regular season games for Arizona.

Unfortunately, Sweat's been hot and cold in 2026. He got off to a slow start this season (it was later revealed he had an undisclosed procedure done that was confirmed to not be related to his ongoing knee management) and before tallying three sacks from Weeks 4-8.

Now, however, numerous NFL insiders from Jordan Schultz to Albert Breer to Josina Anderson have hinted that trade noise surrounding Sweat is legitimate.

Lastly, a league source called me yesterday. Cited another uptick in trade chatter on Josh Sweat..whilst cautioning on the financial considerations/ hurdles with picking up Sweat’s contract.



Will get into this more after game action.



Y’all have a great day. https://t.co/5wYPbCYUAG — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 8, 2026

Sweat, 29, is reportedly hoping to land a new contract. Though he's currently in the second of a four-year deal with Arizona, he has no guaranteed money remaining for the 2027 or 2028 seasons.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 2:00 pm MST.