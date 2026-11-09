The 2 Most Obvious Trade Destinations for Cardinals' Budda Baker

We're close to the NFL's trade deadline (Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 2:00 pm MST), and rumors are beginning to seriously swirl around the Arizona Cardinals and what they may — or may not — do.

After selling Jacoby Brissett and Marvin Harrison Jr., next in line to potentially exit the desert are stars in Josh Sweat and Budda Baker.

Baker in particular is an interesting case, as the franchise icon has stuck with Arizona through thick and thin, emerging as a fan favorite — though he's also earned the right to dictate his future, and according to one report, he appears open to moving.

"My sense is Budda Baker would welcome chance to play for contender if AZ entertains talks (big if)," he posted on X.

Baker himself has already addressed trade rumors, but if the Cardinals do indeed opt to sell their star safety, these three teams make sense:

Detroit Lions

The Lions' need for a safety has been clear, and perhaps Detroit is just missing an established presence on the backend to round out their defense, which would help balance out one of the league's best statistical offenses (oddly enough, ran by former OC Drew Petzing).

Baker and the Lions have been connected for weeks. Lions On SI projected a fourth-round pick could get the job done:

"This is the best estimate for what it may take for Detroit to land Baker straight up. Because he's on the older side, as well as the money he's still due, the asking price may not be super high even with all the accolades he's accumulated throughout his career," they wrote.

"Baker is well-worth a fourth-round pick for Detroit given their current safety situation. While the overall likelihood of this deal depends on Joseph's prognosis, there's a real argument to be made that he would elevate the defense."

The Lions are currently 6-2.

Buffalo Bills

The Bills are 6-1 pending their Monday Night Football matchup tonight and have reportedly scoured the safety market, missing the chance to land Jessie Bates this morning. Next up would be Baker, and quite frankly this would be an ideal spot to send Arizona's safety to. The team has five picks in the first four rounds, making negotiations flexible to make a deal happen.

As good as Buffalo's offense is, their defense has been abysmal, and their recent release of CJ Gardner-Johnson makes the Bills a clear candidate to trade for Baker.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell agreed, lobbing Baker's name in trade chatter for Buffalo ahead of Tuesday.