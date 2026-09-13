Jeremiyah Love Leads Cardinals First-Half Studs and Duds vs. Chargers
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The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers are locked into an entertaining Week 1 battle at SoFi Stadium.
The Cardinals currently lead 13-7 entering halftime.
The Chargers are set to receive the second half kickoff, but before we begin — here's a quick studs and duds evaluation from the opening two quarters in Los Angeles:
Studs
- Jacoby Brissett - Brissett picked up where he left off last season, progressing through reads fast and making on-time throws while spreading the ball around in the first half. He's 16/21 passing.
- Jeremiyah Love - Anytime you can finish your first drive with a touchdown in your first game, it's a good day. A tough catch on the second drive also showed his hands before an 18-yard run in the second quarter showcased his speed.
- Kitan Crawford - The Cardinals lost special teams ace Joey Blount before this season, leaving a hole for a potential contributor to step up. So far that's Crawford, who delivered a big blow on kickoff coverage.
- Trey McBride - McBride made play after play when targeted. Per usual. 5 catches for 74 yards.
- Max Melton - Melton had a nice pass breakup and virtually has been the only Cardinals cornerback to make a play on the ball.
- Mike LaFleur - Between the play-calling and increased use of motion, LaFleur's offense already feels like a breath of fresh air compared to Drew Petzing.
- Dante Stills - Stills recently usurped Darius Robinson on the depth chart, and he made good on that decision by logging the only sack on Justin Herbert, which came on a fourth down near their own goal line with under two minutes left. Huge stop.
- Michael Wilson - He caught every pass thrown his way and drew a huge pass interference penalty on their final drive.
Duds
- Will Johnson - Johnson struggled in the team's opening drive, being torched by Ladd McConkey in man coverage. Such is life at the cornerback position sometimes. However, he did recover a fumble, so it's tough to truly call him a dud.
- Unit Tackling - Chargers running back Omarion Hampton plowed through at least five Cardinals defenders who touched him en route to Los Angeles' first touchdown of the day. Overall defense takes an L here.
- Hjalte Froholdt - A holding call on the second drive pushed the Cardinals to 1st and 20
- Chad Ryland - After missing not a single kick in pregame warm-ups, Ryland pushed his first attempt wide right from 54 yards. No gimme, sure, but still not a good look after his prior struggles. He did boot home a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter.
- False Starts - Both Hunter Long and Elijah Wilkinson were called for moving before the snap in the first half. After preaching so much about eliminating pre-snap penalties, the Cardinals have obviously yet to do that.
- Marvin Harrison Jr. - Harrison, expected to have a huge season, was quiet in the first half with just one target and no receptions.
- Majority of Cardinals Pass Rush - The Cardinals didn't register a single quarterback hit on Justin Herbert before their failed fourth down conversion. He's not exactly a statue in the pocket, though any chance Arizona has of winning will come down to stopping L.A.'s offense.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin