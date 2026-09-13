Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride Made NFL History vs Chargers

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals TE Trey McBride continues to make NFL history.

After setting an NFL record 126 receptions for a tight end last season (while also becoming the first tight end in NFL history with consecutive 100-catch seasons), all eyes were on McBride to see how he would follow that up entering 2026.

Safe to say, so far and so good for one of the game's best players.

With a reception in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers, McBride became the first tight end in NFL history to record five or more receptions in 11 straight road games.

McBride has seven receptions for 86 yards against the Chargers in the third quarter.

McBride earned first-team All-Pro honors with a Pro Bowl nod as well last season, fresh off a massive four-year contract extension which (at the time) made him the highest-paid tight end ever.

Entering 2026 with new head coach Mike LaFleur, there's potential for McBride to be even better.

"He's put some pretty cool tape out already," LaFleur said earlier this summer. "But there are little margins. I think he can have a deeper intermediate route tree because he does have the speed, the body lean, and the savvy."

McBride himself, a 99 overall rated player in Madden NFL 27, says he expects to make a play on the ball with every single pass thrown his way.

"This is the play I am in, most of the time you know when the ball is coming to you, you see the coverage, you know what route you have, your eyes get big and it's like 'here we go,'" McBride said (h/t AZCardinals.com).

"When the ball is in the air, I fully expect myself to make the play. I want to be the same player every day. I want to show my coaches, show my teammates, show myself, that it's not a one-off. I want to make every play that's thrown to me, I want to be that security blanket for the quarterback."

Even with all of Arizona's weapons on the offensive side of the ball, the Cardinals still are wise to make McBride a focal point of the offense.

Whether McBride can reach a third straight season with 100+ receptions remains to be seen, though he's still creating history as he begins his fifth year as a professional football player.