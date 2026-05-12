Actual NFL Cap Space Rankings: Where Cardinals Really Stand After Offseason

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals move into the final stages of the offseason with some spending power still in store.

The Cardinals are currently seventh in total NFL cap space rankings on OverTheCap with a $32.4 million figure, though that number will drop down as they sign more of their rookie class. However, looking at their effective cap space (which already factors in the money needed to sign their rookie class), Arizona still figures to be in good shape:

Effective NFL Cap Space Rankings

1. San Francisco 49ers ($66.4 million)

2. Tennessee Titans ($43 million)

3. Los Angeles Chargers ($40.4 million)

4. Washington Commanders ($36.9 million)

5. New England Patriots ($31.5 million)

6. Indianapolis Colts ($29.8 million)

7. Seattle Seahawks ($29.2 million)

8. Arizona Cardinals ($20.88 million)

9. Philadelphia Eagles ($20.87 million)

10. Los Angeles Rams ($20.86 million)

Teams typically like to carry around $5 million in "emergency" money throughout the regular season in case an unforeseen move is needed, though most organizations will likely elect to roll over the remaining camp into 2027.

That's the likely route for Arizona, where they're already projected to have a monster amount of cap space with a projected $140 million. Note: The Cardinals have several extension candidates to handle before then, so that number could change.

Still, Arizona will have some money to spread around in 2027 when they could potentially be in position to add a franchise quarterback in the draft. Of course that all depends on how events this season unfold, though that possibility is still there nonetheless.

The Cardinals didn't have a wild offseason in terms of spending, rather opting to make a few depth signings with Isaac Seumalo and Tyler Allgeier headlining their free agency class. Arizona was one of seven teams to sign 20 or more players in free agency though they ranked in the bottom half of the league when it comes to total money spent at $106.6 million.

Arizona, with high picks in every round, had one of the more expensive draft classes in the league. The Cardinals had no lower than the fourth overall selection in every round and didn't make any trades throughout the three day event.

That class is headlined by running back Jeremiyah Love and his fully guaranteed $53 million contract, which is doing a lot of the heavy lifting in Arizona's class in terms of financials.

Even with some expensive newcomers, the Cardinals still find themselves in great cap shape as training camp approaches.