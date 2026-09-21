After 2 Weeks, Cardinals Must Have These 2 Uncomfortable Conversations

ARIZONA — The panic button is nowhere in sight for the Arizona Cardinals, and it shouldn't be. The team is 1-1 after two weeks of football, and their latest loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 wasn't nearly enough to make massive changes.

Given the context of where the Cardinals are at (under a first-year rookie head coach and everything that comes with that) and where Seattle currently is (2-0 after winning the Super Bowl last year), the outcome makes sense.

When you look beyond the scoreboard and see Arizona was tied 7-7 with the Seahawks coming out of halftime — with a Seahawks fumble on the kickoff return nearly going their way — you don't feel as bad this early in the season.

Yet the Cardinals play in a black-and-white business where results are the only thing that matters.

Arizona found themselves departing State Farm Stadium with a 31-7 loss, and there's some uncomfortable conversations the team might have to have after two weeks of football.

What's Going On With Marvin Harrison Jr.?

Arizona Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) looks back at quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) against the Seattle Seahawks during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Through two games, Harrison has logged just four targets for one reception. The No. 4 overall pick has been dramatically silenced in his role on the offensive side of the ball, and Harrison has quickly gone from a generational prospect emerging from the draft to an afterthought in this Cardinals offense.

There's instances where quarterback Jacoby Brissett isn't even looking at Harrison, as the wideout has been open several times within the last two weeks with the ball going elsewhere.

"I wouldn't look into it too (much)," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said postgame. "Obviously, (TE) Trey (McBride) had some, but I wouldn't look into too much of anything right now because we didn't throw the ball for crap anyways. Schematically it wasn't good."

The Cardinals talked so highly of Harrison this offseason and what he could be in this offense. Thus far, he's only been a decoy at best.

"Not concerned, no. I'm concerned with obviously our execution on offense today, but I think it's all stuff that we know we can do better. We know we can coach it better and we have a better standard than that," LaFleur added.

The ball can only go to one player at a time. With Trey McBride and Michael Wilson ahead on the receiving pecking order, Harrison's not in line to dominant box scores every Sunday.

Which is fine, but the Cardinals need to figure things out with the former top pick.

When do the training wheels come off of Jeremiyah Love?

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) looks on from the sideline as they play the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's been two weeks, and the Cardinals haven't quite used their third overall pick to hefty extents. Tyler Allgeier leads Arizona's backfield in touches by a slim 26-25 margin over Love.

LaFleur has continually insisted he won't utilize a bellcow approach in his backfield in order to keep everyone healthy. Allgeier, to his credit, has been a strong supplemental back in prior stops and early in his stint in Arizona.

However, we're slowly reaching a point where fans are becoming impatient with Love's usage. Chatter around the building this offseason was Love's dynamic ability to change the game with one play. Preseason showed a small glimpse of that — though he's been heavily monitored since.

When do the training wheels come off Love?

People aren't calling for Love to get 30 touches per game, though the Cardinals made him the highest-paid running back ever in terms of guaranteed money. He's fresh out of college with plenty of NFL tread left on the tires.

When do they start using him as such?