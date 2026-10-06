All of a Sudden, Cardinals' Offensive Line Looks Drastically Different

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals' offensive line will look drastically different in Week 5.

The injury bug continues to rattle Arizona, as the Cardinals are losing left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. to a bicep injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season while right guard Isaiah Adams isn't likely to play this week according to head coach Mike LaFleur.

The Cardinals, almost overnight, are down two starters along the offensive line.

Things Have Changed Fast For The Cardinals

Injuries derailed the Cardinals way before the season started. Second-round pick Chase Bisontis suffered a torn MCL during preseason play, and now backup Jon Gaines appears to be prepared for action if Adams can't go.

Gaines is a player the Cardinals internally like. He's had a few years to develop, has spot-started recently for Arizona and has versatility to play any of their three interior spots along the offensive line.

Meanwhile, at left tackle, training camp darling and seventh-round pick Jayden Williams is set to take over for Johnson.

"Really, really impressed with Jayden. I think I’ve said that in here if I haven’t, but he’s wise beyond his years. He played big-time college football, so we have a lot of confidence in him," LaFleur said yesterday.

The Cardinals are down two starters entering Week 5's contest against the Detroit Lions. Running back Jeremiyah Love is also dealing with an ankle injury, but that's another story.

Yet no matter how you slice it, things have changed for Arizona — quickly.

According to ESPN's metrics, the Cardinals' offensive line ranks 31st in pass-block win rate and 21st in run-block win rate. Losing two starters along a unit that needs continuity more than any other isn't exactly a step in the right direction.

It's not as if other starters are playing well, either.

Isaac Seumalo hasn't been the presence many hoped he'd be after signing in free agency. Hjalte Froholdt is strong in pass protection but has struggled in the run while Elijah Wilkinson is very much the liability he was thought to be in free agency.

Arizona's offensive line ranks in the bottom third of average yards before contact on rushing plays at a mere 1.0.

Now, the Cardinals approach Week 5 and a Lions team that ranks second in team sacks (15) with an even more depleted unit and questions around their ability to win in the trenches.

"Each week can be a little bit different in terms of who you’re trying to ‘protect’ a little bit more and who’s going to have a little bit more of a stressful down," LaFleur said when asked how a game-plan changes due to injuries along the OL.

"You try to move that stress around a little bit so that it’s not just 60-plus plays of stress for those said players. There are a lot of factors.”