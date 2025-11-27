2026 NFL Mock Draft: Chaotic Trades at the Top, Cardinals Land Cornerstone Player

Three quarters of the season are already behind us... for some, it’s gone by too fast, and the playoff race is heating up with plenty of excitement. For others—many, many others—it’s been a long and grueling year, and fans are ready to look ahead to 2026.

It’s never too early to look forward for some fan bases, but it’s never too early to look ahead to the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, no matter who you are!

We’re back with the latest edition of our 2026 NFL Draft mock for round one. Plenty of good news to note for everyone:

First off, the draft order is official based on current records and placement, so there’s no more working off updated Super Bowl odds for (slightly) more accuracy.

Secondly, we have our first trade of the series! It’s only one trade, so don’t get too excited. Also, I didn’t note any specific compensation, so sorry in advance for the two teams trading.

With all that being said, we can hop into this mock with—you guessed it—more quarterback shakeups, more new faces joining round one, and edge rushers dominating picks from start to finish.

The Tennessee Titans are on the clock...

1. Tennessee Titans

The pick: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

The Titans could sell their pick to the highest bidder after taking Cam Ward first overall last year, or they could take the best player in the draft at a position of need. Don't let Bain's sack total fool you — he's as elite an edge rusher as we've seen this decade and will instantly provide legitimacy to this front seven.

2. TRADE: New York Jets

The pick: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Our first trade of my mock drafts, and the only one for this edition, sees the Jets leapfrog the teams ahead of them to land their quarterback of the future. Mendoza has been beyond impressive this season under Curt Cignetti.

With his big arm and mobility, he can help the Jets climb back into contention sooner rather than later.

3. New Orleans Saints

The pick: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

I don't believe Tyler Shough is the future for this team, and if the Saints wind up picking this high (or higher) then he certainly is not that. Kellen Moore will want to select his quarterback to run his offense, and Simpson is a fun option to imagine.

He's a safe and accurate passer who can maximize his weapons and flourish in Moore's scheme.

4. TRADE: New York Giants

The pick: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Giants moved down two spots, secured more draft capital, and landed a stud receiver to fit into an explosive (on paper) offense. Tyson has dealt with a lingering hamstring injury this year, but we've seen enough from him already to know exactly what we're getting.

The Arizona State standout will hold down the fort while Malik Nabers recovers from his knee injury before they become one of the league's best young receiver duos.

5. Las Vegas Raiders

The pick: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The Browns’ win over the Raiders was the best-case scenario for Las Vegas, as it will guarantee them a higher draft pick, and therefore an essential tiebreaker to draft a quarterback. Geno Smith has been miserably bad, and his replacement is needed ASAP.

Moore is considering a return to college, but if he declares the Raiders aren’t a bad spot because they have premium picks to upgrade wide receiver and the offensive line to go with a talented running back and elite tight end. If Smith stays, Moore can also spend a little bit of time (probably not much) before taking the reins.

6. Cleveland Browns

The pick: Caleb Downs, SAF, Ohio State

Shout out Shedeur Sanders for his first NFL win and becoming the first Browns' quarterback to win their first start with the franchise since 1999. That being said, that one win over the Raiders may keep them out of range for a top quarterback, so it could force them all-in with Sanders no matter how he ends the year.

That turns their pick into "best player available" and Downs is that by a mile. Downs has been one of the best defensive backs in the country since his freshman year at Alabama, and he’s become perhaps the best player in the 2026 class since then. Throwing him on the backend of the defense will help pass coverage and generate turnovers.

7. Washington Commanders

The pick: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

I’m not sure any player in this class has seen the rise in the draft the way that Reese has, and it’s warranted. His linebacker listing is deceiving, as NFL teams may prefer to move him outside to be an edge rusher full-time. Reese is a terrific player with tons to offer, and that sounds perfect for a Commanders defense that needs help all over the place.

8. Cincinnati Bengals

The pick: Peter Woods, IDL, Clemson

Best defensive player available is the only route the Bengals should go with perhaps the league's worst defense. Fans may want Mansoor Delane here, and I wouldn’t blame them; however, Clemson has another stud defensive lineman with more years of success who can make a quicker impact.

Woods plays at a consistent and high level despite the Tigers' defense taking steps backwards this year and is the classic “safe pick” as a guy who you know what you’re getting when you take him. He'll plug and play for Cincinnati's defense and legitimately may be its best defender before he even plays a down.

9. Arizona Cardinals

The pick: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

How long has it been since the Cardinals had even an above-average offensive line? It's maddening, especially considering how well Paris Johnson Jr. and Hjalte Froholdt are playing at left tackle and center, respectively.

The team needs an anchor on the right side of the line, and Fano is an elite protector for the strong side. Across from Johnson, Arizona would have an awesome set of outside blockers.

10. Miami Dolphins

The pick: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

No matter how the Dolphins end the season, they still have a litany of needs throughout the roster, so they will happily add the draft's top cover man. Delane is a ball hawk who took his game to another level in Baton Rouge.

With next to nothing notable at cornerback right now, Delane would be Miami’s No. 1 cornerback and be a drastic, drastic upgrade and give someone for opposing quarterbacks to consider and one day fear.

11. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

The pick: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

No, McCoy still has not played this year and the 2025 season is just about done, meaning this pick is much more projection than anything else. Still, that's how highly regarded he is to still be a top pick in the draft anyway.

Thanks to a miserable trade by the Falcons, a Super Bowl-contending Rams team can roll the dice on a player who could turn into a superstar. With an elite front seven, he could see a graceful start to his career and plenty of chances to rack up interceptions.

12. Minnesota Vikings

The pick: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

JJ McCarthy has struggled in what is essentially his rookie season, and his performance has trickled down to the rest of the team to where even Justin Jefferson isn't at his best. The easiest solution to McCarthy's play is to give him a stable run game to make his life easy — just like at Michigan when he won a CFP National Championship.

Love is an elite running back prospect and worth selecting higher than 12, but the Vikings will happily make him their bell cow to mark the return of an elite run game.

13. Carolina Panthers

The pick: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

When I look at the Panthers’ pass rush, I see several guys who can be contributors, but not an ace. The defense has been better than expected, but it won't improve until they add that ace edge defender.

Bailey has dominated the nation with the Red Raiders and has the goods to do so early in his career. His addition with Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen, and Derrick Brown could give Carolina what it needs to bring their defense up to par.

14. Dallas Cowboys

The pick: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Cowboys have scraped together 25 sacks this season with almost nothing noteworthy to hang their hat on. We knew heading into the year that they would have to address their pass rush, and nothing has changed — especially with their most notable sack artists being short-term options.

Howell has exploded this season in College Station and has spearheaded one of the nation’s best defenses. It’s also crazy to see that his production soared after all the NFL talent next to him left for the league; clearly, he can do it himself. Howell is exactly the juice this pass rush needs.

15. Kansas City Chiefs

The pick: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Chiefs will be battling to make the playoffs for the first time in years, but missing the postseason will put them in good shape to pick up a promising defender to help out a "meh" unit.

Faulk is a big body off the edge who can kick inside for certain situations. His flexibility will make him a favorite for Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers

The pick: Jayden Maiava, QB, USC

Aaron Rodgers missed the Steelers’ loss to the Bears and provided all the evidence needed that the team has no choice but to address quarterback as soon as possible. Although Maiava has slowed down a bit down the stretch of the season, he’s proven much more to me that he can lead a team.

Pittsburgh will need to add more help at wide receiver, but he’s a much different and more talented quarterback than they’ve tried out in years. He can help the Steelers keep up with the AFC and be more than just a winning team with an early playoff exit.

17. Houston Texans

The pick: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Whoever is the top offensive lineman on the board when the Texans are on the clock needs to be their pick. Proctor is a mammoth of a man and has settled down nicely into his blindside position.

Houston should have regrets for trading Laremy Tunsil, but they can right that wrong by making Proctor their man to keep CJ Stroud upright.

18. Detroit Lions

The pick: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

The Lions will appreciate the ongoing conversations about whether Mauigoa should move inside to guard or stay outside at tackle. Detroit has a need to upgrade the guard spot, but he could also be a long-term solution outside if/when Taylor Decker decides to call it a career and Penei Sewell (maybe) moves to the left side of the line.

Mauigoa provides versatility to be a long-term solution inside or outside with day-one impact rather than a stash-and-develop player.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The pick: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Buccaneers have 27 sacks this season with their team leader, Yaya Diaby, posting 5.0. No other edge rusher, Haason Reddick included, can be trusted or even counted on as a long-term option.

Insert Parker, whose numbers are down along with the rest of Clemson's defense. We've seen him post high sack totals before, but he's turned himself into an elite run defender this season to make up for his lack of quarterback takedowns.

20. Baltimore Ravens

The pick: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

No tight ends are under contract for the Ravens following the season, and Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews may have priced themselves out or overstayed their welcome depending on who you ask.

The Ravens have loved using the tight end for years, and Lamar Jackson loves his big guys in the red zone. Sadiq is the type of pass-catching tight end that will keep Baltimore's offense on rhythm, especially with a potentially brand-new room.

21. Buffalo Bills

The pick: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The conversation that Josh Allen doesn't have enough help has popped up again, but in fairness he does need a much more dependable wide receiver than what he has. Lemon has lit up the nation after receiving some hype entering the year. He slips due to team needs, but he's worth a much higher pick that is likely out of Buffalo's reach. But if he's available or within striking distance to trade up, the Bills shouldn't hesitate.

22. Cleveland Browns (via JAX)

The pick: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Jerry Jeudy has been anything but productive after a Pro Bowl season in 2024, and no one else on the roster is competent enough to earn a full-time role in this offense if the Browns plan to score points. Cleveland can dip into the Ohio State pool once again and grab Tate, who is one of the most intriguing prospects in the class.

Despite his 6'3", 195-lb frame, Tate is a deep-ball receiver who makes plays after the catch. He's the perfect weapon to open up the passing game for the Browns to get their running attack moving.

23. San Francisco 49ers

The pick: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The 49ers are facing major questions at the wide receiver position beyond this season. Brandon Aiyuk is on his way out the door, Jauan Jennings is a pending free agent, and Ricky Pearsall is too injured to be counted on. San Francisco's defense will be much better once their best players get healthy, but the offense won't work until they get wide receiver figured out.

Boston has dominated his opposition all year as Washington's go-to receiver. He will quickly settle into a role as the 49ers' top receiver with his size and playmaking abilities.

24. Dallas Cowboys (via GB)

The pick: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

The Cowboys landed a stud pass rusher earlier and once again won't have to go very far to find their next addition for the front seven. Make what you want of Hill and his strengths and weaknesses, but he's got instincts, doesn't miss tackles, forces turnovers, and makes plays in the backfield.

All of this is exactly what Dallas needs to add to their defense, and his wide range of abilities should be what convinces the team to add him and go all-in on their front seven makeover.

25. Los Angeles Chargers

The pick: Kayden McDonald, IDL, Ohio State

It's about time for the Chargers to step up to the plate and try again on finding a stud interior defender. Given the state of their defensive front and with so many edge rushers off the board, the Chargers should look to beef up their down linemen, and another Ohio State defender is making waves.

McDonald seized a starting role after the Buckeyes were forced to reload a group that went pro, and he's more than held his own. A perfectly average Chargers run defense would be instantly boosted with McDonald inserted into the folds.

26. Chicago Bears

The pick: Damon Wilson II, EDGE, Missouri

Montez Sweat has finally broken out after a decent beginning to his stint with the Bears, but there is nothing else worth noting for this pass rush regardless of position. Considering Chicago is forcing turnovers as well as any other team in the league, a boost to their sack production is the next step in rounding out a young, explosive team.

Wilson has come into his own with Mizzou after spending time with Georgia, and yet people are still late to learning who he is. That shouldn't be the case for much longer, and his ability to sack the quarterback will get him on the field quickly for this defense.

27. Seattle Seahawks

The pick: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

There aren't many glaring weaknesses for the Seahawks, so the team can look to fill holes and future needs with the best player on the board. Abney is one of the few cornerbacks in the nation who has yet to surrender a touchdown this season while breaking up passes and forcing throwaways with his coverage.

He's a plus run defender, too, which makes him a great fit for a Seattle defense that will be reloading at the position as soon as this offseason with Riq Woolen scheduled to test free agency.

28. New York Jets (via IND)

The pick: Christen Miller, IDL, Georgia

With the Jets’ second pick in round one, they'll add a big-man defensive tackle to replace Quinnen Williams, and they have a great option sitting on their laps. Miller is not a sack producer with just three total over three seasons, but he's still good at generating pressure and is among the best run defenders at his position in the class.

He may not be the pass rusher that Williams was, but Miller brings plenty to the table to be developed with the right coaching. The hit rate on Georgia defensive linemen in recent years has been great, too, so nabbing Miller should have fans feeling confident.

29. Philadelphia Eagles

The pick: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

It's almost crazy to think about the Eagles’ pass rush considering their wild success the last several seasons, but free-agent departures, age, and injuries have caught up with them. Philadelphia needs to go back to the draft to add some difference makers off the edge, and this is a great draft to do just that.

Oklahoma's defense made massive strides in their second season in the SEC, and Thomas is one of the biggest factors in that jump. The star pass rusher has 15.5 sacks over the last two seasons and will become a mainstay in the Eagles front seven.

30. Denver Broncos

The pick: A'Mauri Washington, IDL, Oregon

The Broncos are another team with few glaring weaknesses on the team, but their biggest needs — including tight end and center — don't have as great of value as other players on the board. This leads Denver to taking the top player available that will address a future need on the defensive line.

Washington is gaining tons of fanfare as the season has progressed and could be the team's long-term plan for free agent John Franklin-Meyers and veteran D.J. Jones.

31. Los Angeles Rams

The pick: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, SAF, Toledo

The Rams managed to pick up one of the draft's most exciting defensive backs earlier in the draft, and they'll double down on intensifying their secondary by adding the latest Toledo stud defender. The senior safety has been a box-score stuffer with nearly 200 tackles, eight forced fumbles, and four interceptions over the last three seasons.

He's an ace in coverage and can turn errant throws into turnovers for a ferocious defense. Adding McNeil-Warren and Jermod McCoy to the Rams defense will help the secondary catch up to the front seven to forge an elite unit from top to bottom that is cheap with rookie deals (for now).

32. New England Patriots

The pick: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

What the Patriots are getting out of veteran pass rushers Harold Landry and K'Lavon Chaisson is to be commended, but neither are long-term solutions. There aren't many other options on the current roster that fit that distinction, either. Time to grab another stud edge rusher in a loaded class.

Moore was tasked with picking up the slack for a Michigan defense that was moving on from stars including Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant up front, and to say he has matched them would be an understatement. He's become a strong run defender and has more than matched his sack total from the last two seasons. Moore's frame and skill set will make him an easy fit into an aggressive Mike Vrabel defense.