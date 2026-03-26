3 Trades That Would Instantly Elevate the Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals move past free agency with a few holes to fill, and while the upcoming draft will give them opportunity to address some very big needs, the organization could very well turn to the trade market in order to improve the squad.

Arizona has all of their 2026 draft picks and ample salary cap space to make a splash, so there's not much holding GM Monti Ossenfort from wheeling and dealing if the price is right.

Three trade ideas that could instantly elevate the Cardinals this offseason:

Jonathan Greenard

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew van Ginkel (43) celebrate after a play during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are in desperate search of a suitable running mate next to Josh Sweat, and after striking out in free agency, the trade market could pay dividends here.

Greenard, one of the more underrated pass rushers in the league, moves into the next stage of the offseason still labeled as a trade candidate as Minnesota could look to move off his four-year, $76 million contract — which is nearly identical to what Sweat signed with Arizona last offseason.

Though his sack production took a steep hit from the 12 he had in 2024, his pressure numbers (18%) and pass rush win rate (16%) improved.

Greenard wouldn't be found for pennies on the dollar, though the almost 29-year-old is likely the best pass rusher available on the market.

Trade idea: Cardinals send 2026 third, 2027 fifth-round pick for Jonathan Greenard

Mac Jones

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up prior to the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

We've covered this trade extensively and how it would make so much sense for the Cardinals, though a trade within the NFC West simply wouldn't happen.

Arizona pivoted off Kyler Murray this offseason and as the dust settles, they're currently left with Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew with Ty Simpson potentially pending in the draft.

Yet in terms of cheap, valuable options on the market with experience under Mike LaFleur's projected offense, not many players make more sense than Jones.

The Cardinals, in reality, would have to pay eye-opening prices for this trade to come to fruition. But just for fun:

Trade idea: Cardinals send 2026 fourth-round pick that can turn into higher rounds based off incentives for Mac Jones.

Kaleb McGary

Oct 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76) blocks against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Even after the handful of depth signings, the Cardinals still need a concrete starter at right tackle.

There's not many options available on the trade market that fit the age and dollar amount Arizona would be okay with, though Kaleb McGary does fall in that category on a two-year, $30 million contract with an out after this coming season.

He's not the greenest tackle after just turning 31, though there's still multiple seasons with gas left in his tank to justify the move — especially if Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was serious about winning now as opposed to later.

The good news here? Perhaps Arizona can get a discount after McGary missed the entire 2025 season with a knee injury.

Trade idea: Cardinals send a 2026 third-round pick to Atlanta for Kaleb McGary and a 2026 fifth-round pick