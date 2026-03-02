Cardinals NFL Combine Takeaways: New QB Coming Soon

The 2026 NFL combine is now behind us, and the Arizona Cardinals were at center stage of discussions.

While their No. 3 overall pick was certainly a talking point, chatter and buzz from Indianapolis mostly centered around quarterback Kyler Murray and his future.

The Cardinals were one of many teams in Indianapolis to meet and visit with prospects, though there were less reports on who Arizona met with in previous years. In fact, most of the Cardinals-related noise was more about their current team and less on who could potentially join through the draft.

Still, we were able to learn a thing or two:

Kyler Murray is Gone

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) makes a throw against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Every bit of information that emerged from last week around the Cardinals and Murray suggests the franchise quarterback will be gone.

And while many were hoping that would come via trade, it appears as if many teams around the league expect Murray to be flat-out released.

It's an unfortunate ending after Murray was drafted with the first overall pick back in 2019, and after seven years the organization seems to be moving forward in a move that's probably best for both parties.

Jacoby Brissett Could Be Gone, Too

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Murray wasn't the only Cardinals quarterback involved in chatter, as teams are reportedly calling on Jacoby Brissett's services as well.

Brissett is under contract in Arizona through next season and was expected to be a bridge quarterback in the desert while the Cardinals search for their next passer (more on that in a moment).

However, if a team is willing to pay a reasonable price for Brissett, Arizona could very well see both starting quarterbacks from 2025 gone.

Cardinals Exploring All Options For Next QB

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So, Murray and potentially even Brissett could be gone.

What now?

Arizona has been a heavily rumored team to explore the free agent market with names such as Malik Willis mostly headlining the Cardinals' efforts, though another free agent passer in Jimmy Garoppolo is gaining traction to land in the desert, too.

Willis offers more upside though Garoppolo is the cheaper option with more starting experience. We'll see what route is taken with head coach Mike LaFleur, who spent numerous years with Garoppolo in San Francisco/Los Angeles.

Yet the Cardinals are also doing homework in this draft class, having known meetings with quarterbacks such as Alabama's Ty Simpson and Baylor's Sawyer Robertson.

Robertson would be a late-round flyer while Simpson could be an option for Arizona in the second round — if he's still on the board.

It feels like one way or another, the Cardinals are set to get a new quarterback.

EDGE Could Be The Pick at No. 3

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) plays his position against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Most of the Cardinals' reported meetings at the combine came at edge rusher, and three out of four players could very well be the third overall pick when the dust settles.

Arizona held meetings with Ohio State's Arvell Reese, Texas Tech's David Bailey and Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. in Indianapolis. There's surely more, but these were the only reported ones alongside Missouri inside linebacker Josiah Trotter.

Either of the three players edge could make sense for Arizona. Reese is a versatile front seven player while Bailey is athletic pass rusher and Bain simply has dominated every step of the way.

We'll see what direction general manager Monti Ossenfort and co. take the pick — though they might not even be there.

Monti Ossenfort Could Trade No. 3 Pick

Feb 3, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort at a press conference at the Cardinals training facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This wouldn't be a complete surprise, as Ossenfort has shown a willingness to move up and down the board in previous drafts.

Yet with premium players available for the Cardinals near the top of the board, fans were still surprised to see Ossenfort dangle that possibility out there:

“Who knows if we’re even going to be picking at number 3," he told reporters earlier in the week.

An NFL general manager is always doing their job by listening to offers, but it does feel as if Ossenfort will always seriously look to strike a deal.