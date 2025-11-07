Cardinals’ Rookie Class Takes Center Stage in Crucial Showdown vs Seahawks
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are desperately looking to turn their season around, and after a big win on Monday Night Football, the organization will look to build momentum in a tough road test against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10.
They'll need their rookie class to take another step forward.
Arizona playing rookies under the regime of head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort isn't new, though the Cardinals now pivot to their latest crop of inexperienced players in hopes of continuing their playoff push.
With Will Johnson, Max Melton and Mack Wilson already ruled out for Sunday, the Cardinals' youth movement will be counted on more than usual.
How Rookies Will Carry Cardinals
After the win over Dallas, Gannon was asked about the massive contributions from his crop of rookies:
“Yeah, I looked out there late in the fourth there, and it was (CB) Will (Johnson) and (CB) Denzel (Burke) and (LB) Cody (Simon) and (LB Jordan) Burch and Walter. I was like, 'Wow, we've got a lot of rookies out there right now.' Literally, that's what hit my brain. It just goes to show you (that) they’re team-first guys and mature guys," Gannon said.
"I believe in being a draft team and they need to play. They need to get on the field and play, and that's ultimately their responsibility and our responsibility if that's the best thing for the team. It was good to see those young guys out there. It really was.”
All eyes will be on the follow-up performance of first-round pick Walter Nolen, who had a historical debut on Monday Night Football and hopes to parlay that into something even bigger in his first taste of NFC West football.
Second-round pick Will Johnson has already been ruled out after a stellar first campaign in the league, though fifth-round pick Denzel Burke reeled in an interception against Dallas and is in line for even more snaps in Seattle.
"If I had to say one thing, [it's] how accurately passes are delivered, that's what I would say. It doesn't necessarily go to them. It goes to how fast the ball gets on them and how accurate passes are thrown," Gannon said on the biggest adjustment for rookie corners.
With Wilson ruled out, Cardinals rookie linebacker Cody Simon will get the starting nod - the first of his career while also owning green dot duties. He filled in for Wilson on Monday and forced a fumble late in the game to help seal Arizona's upset win.
"He's done it in practice. Obviously, he did it to finish the game, which was good. But he's got to handle it, and he's done a good job in practice. I'm not worried about it," Gannon said of Simon.
We'll see if Arizona's youth movement can continue its progress and help the Cardinals win a crucial game.