Cardinals Trade Twice in This 3-Round Mock Draft
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We're less than two weeks away from the 2026 NFL Draft, and it truly is anybody's guess as to how the Arizona Cardinals' board will fall.
In this mock, we traded down with the Washington Commanders and picked up an extra third-round pick (among other capital) that gave the Cardinals four picks in the first three rounds. We also made a move back into the first, but maybe not for who you think.
TRADE: Round 1, Pick 7: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami
The Cardinals are able to capitalize off a somewhat hot trade market, moving down a couple of spots and taking a player that just might have pulled the trigger on at No. 3.
With Arvell Reese and David Bailey off the board, Rueben Bain Jr. is the next best pass rusher available — and he brings promise to be the most dominant out of the group. He was a massive part of Miami's run to the College Football Playoff National Championship and wrecked game plans on a weekly basis.
There's concerns about his frame/arm length, though if you don't believe that's a problem, Bain is well worth the swing at the plate — especially for a Cardinals defense that needs a dominant pass rusher outside of Josh Sweat.
If there's anybody in the class who could be just that, it's Bain.
TRADE: Round 1, Pick 29: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
The Cardinals move back into the first round like many expect, but not for a quarterback.
Arizona bypassed the opportunity to snatch a right tackle with their first pick and don't want to wait around to see if a potential building block such as Max Iheanachor will be around at pick 34. The Cardinals move up to get the local product who not only is strong in both run and pass protection, he also fills an immediate need.
Iheanachor isn't a flashy pick, but it's the right one.
Round 3, Pick 65: Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech
The Cardinals continue their offensive line additions here with Keylan Rutledge, a prospect who can immediately fight for a starting right guard spot in the desert while also potentially being a long-term center prospect.
Fans who loved Will Hernandez's nasty streak in the interior are going to love Rutledge, who is often referred to as an "old school" guard with a big and powerful body.
The Cardinals don't try and get cute here. They need some dogs in the trenches and not many in the kennel are built like Rutledge.
Round 3, Pick 71 (FROM TRADE): Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State
The Cardinals round out this three-round mock draft by giving Walter Nolen III a compatible running mate inside with Domonique Orange.
Orange isn't the dynamic inside presence Nolen is, but what he lacks in elite athleticism he makes up for in gap-eating abilities.
The nickname "Big Citrus" is there for a reason. Orange is a massive presence that can wreck game-plans with his power.
Thunder and lightning, coming soon.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin