Cardinals Trade Twice in This 3-Round Mock Draft

We're less than two weeks away from the 2026 NFL Draft, and it truly is anybody's guess as to how the Arizona Cardinals' board will fall.

In this mock, we traded down with the Washington Commanders and picked up an extra third-round pick (among other capital) that gave the Cardinals four picks in the first three rounds. We also made a move back into the first, but maybe not for who you think.

TRADE: Round 1, Pick 7: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are able to capitalize off a somewhat hot trade market, moving down a couple of spots and taking a player that just might have pulled the trigger on at No. 3.

With Arvell Reese and David Bailey off the board, Rueben Bain Jr. is the next best pass rusher available — and he brings promise to be the most dominant out of the group. He was a massive part of Miami's run to the College Football Playoff National Championship and wrecked game plans on a weekly basis.

There's concerns about his frame/arm length, though if you don't believe that's a problem, Bain is well worth the swing at the plate — especially for a Cardinals defense that needs a dominant pass rusher outside of Josh Sweat.

If there's anybody in the class who could be just that, it's Bain.

TRADE: Round 1, Pick 29: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals move back into the first round like many expect, but not for a quarterback.

Arizona bypassed the opportunity to snatch a right tackle with their first pick and don't want to wait around to see if a potential building block such as Max Iheanachor will be around at pick 34. The Cardinals move up to get the local product who not only is strong in both run and pass protection, he also fills an immediate need.

Iheanachor isn't a flashy pick, but it's the right one.

Round 3, Pick 65: Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech

Nov 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) celebrates with offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (77) after a touchdown pass against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Cardinals continue their offensive line additions here with Keylan Rutledge, a prospect who can immediately fight for a starting right guard spot in the desert while also potentially being a long-term center prospect.

Fans who loved Will Hernandez's nasty streak in the interior are going to love Rutledge, who is often referred to as an "old school" guard with a big and powerful body.

The Cardinals don't try and get cute here. They need some dogs in the trenches and not many in the kennel are built like Rutledge.

Round 3, Pick 71 (FROM TRADE): Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive line Domonique Orange (95) celebrates after a stop BYU offense during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium on Oct. 25, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cardinals round out this three-round mock draft by giving Walter Nolen III a compatible running mate inside with Domonique Orange.

Orange isn't the dynamic inside presence Nolen is, but what he lacks in elite athleticism he makes up for in gap-eating abilities.

The nickname "Big Citrus" is there for a reason. Orange is a massive presence that can wreck game-plans with his power.

Thunder and lightning, coming soon.