Mock Draft Sees Cardinals Land QB Who Could Change Everything

The Arizona Cardinals are officially eliminated from the playoffs, and all eyes now turn to the upcoming offseason. It was a dreadfully underwhelming season, and fans have every reason to be disappointed and angry.

All the team can do now is look to improve, and the 2026 NFL Draft presents a great opportunity to do just that.

Looking at the current roster, the Cardinals need offensive line help across the board, reinforcements on defense with pending free agents and aging players, and perhaps a skill-position player or two.

Arizona is also headed toward a divorce from Kyler Murray, meaning quarterback is a need in a wishy-washy class.

Aside from quarterback, though, the 2026 draft class has players in every round who can help fill the holes noted, including potential starters out of the gate.

For this mock, the Arizona Cardinals possess the eighth overall pick. They are almost assuredly looking at a top-10 pick and maybe even a higher one by the time it's all said and done.

I don't have any trades projected, but this mock is a full seven rounds and focused entirely on the Cardinals. Let's take a peek at how I improved this team, starting with a new play-caller under center…

8. Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

I do believe that selecting Moore would require a move up the board from the eighth pick, but I also believe the Cardinals will be picking higher than this. There's still no consensus on whether Moore will declare, but a (likely) weak quarterback class with so many players (likely) returning to school could be an opportunity too rich for Moore to pass up.

Arizona has spent a lot of time at Oregon this season, and Moore could be the player they've taken the most notes on. Moore is a plus runner who has honed in on bettering his passing skills, and it shows. If the Cardinals are looking to get their new quarterback this offseason, Moore is as good an option as they will find.

40. Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

The Cardinals’ pass rush is fine when it comes to generating pressure, but no one aside from Josh Sweat is recording sacks. Sweat has 11 of the defense's 24 total sacks, and Calais Campbell has 5.5, combining for more than half of that number; the next leading edge rusher is Baron Browning with 2.0, and he hasn't had a sack since Week Six.

Josephs is next in line among stud Tennessee pass rushers, and his lowly 4.0 sacks have more to do with the distribution of the Vols’ 36 team sacks. He's more than capable of posting big sack numbers and will form a dynamic duo opposite Sweat.

72. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

It's fair to say that Miller has been unspectacular during his time with Clemson, but he's also been rock-steady in his three seasons as the starting right tackle. With Miller, you know exactly what you're getting: a starting-caliber tackle with balance between his pass- and run-blocking skills.

There's little question that he would step in and compete for the Cardinals' starting right tackle opening, especially with Jonah Williams likely out the door.

108. Cayden Green, IOL, Missouri

Missouri kicked Green out to left tackle at the last second this season, and he's been more than solid. Green has plenty of size to play outside, but his previous play inside at left guard is where I like him at the next level. Like Miller, he's someone who can immediately step in and be a starting-caliber player. Unlike Miller, he has proven inside/outside versatility to give the Cardinals options and injury insurance. Of all the picks I made in this mock, this was easily my favorite; I will be a strong advocate for the Cardinals to draft him until the day arrives.

147. Genesis Smith, SAF, Arizona

Safety isn't a huge need for the Cardinals currently, but Jalen Thompson is a free agent at the end of the season, and I anticipate he will walk. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson will assume a likely full-time starting role opposite Budda Baker, but this could create a need for a third safety or at least for strengthening the depth on the back end.

I could see Smith climb up the board a bit after a strong junior season that saw him break up passes and force bad decisions from opposing quarterbacks. Sliding him into a rotational role on this defense would allow him to find the field and develop for a larger role in the years to follow.

186. DeMonte Capehart, IDL, Clemson

The Cardinals did a great job addressing their defensive line last offseason, but they still need a few pieces for the future and not just for the present. Walter Nolen is already one of the defense's best players when healthy, but there are no other players next to him who are under contract beyond 2026.

Capehart isn't much of a pass rusher, but Arizona doesn't need him to be with upgrades outside and Nolen's ability to rush the quarterback. The Clemson product will start as a rotational piece and run defender, where he excels, and could find more playing time as he adjusts to the pro level.

221. Mark Fletcher, RB, Miami

James Conner is on the wrong side of 30 and is coming off a major injury, Trey Benson has not shown himself to be the future of the backfield, and everyone else on the current roster feels more like a placeholder than a long-term option.

Fletcher isn't necessarily that guy, but he does give the Cardinals another back to use and helps restock an injury-riddled position group. The Miami product brings size and power running to this backfield, which will help immensely in the red zone.