3-Round Cardinals Mock Draft: Biggest Weakness Fixed Overnight

It's nearly time for NFL combine festivities to get underway in Indianapolis, where the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the football world will gain a better look at potential prospects ahead of the 2026 draft.

The Cardinals have their full slate of picks with the third overall selection highlighting their capital. There's several different directions general manager Monti Ossenfort can go in the first three rounds.

In this three-round pre-combine mock draft, Arizona eats their vegetables and stabilizes both sides of the line of scrimmage:

Round 1, Pick 3: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks the rush during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Talk around the Cardinals' quarterback position and weapons under new head coach Mike LaFleur continue to dominate headlines — but they need serious reinforcements upfront.

Right tackle Jonah Williams is gone as a free agent after an unsuccessful stint with Arizona while backup swing tackle Kelvin Beachum could eye retirement, and even he's better as a filler than 17-game starter.

The hole opposite of Paris Johnson Jr. is filled here by Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, who arrives to the desert as a battle-tested right tackle that could start immediately.

This won't sell jerseys nor be featured in articles declaring the Cardinals as major winners from draft night, but Arizona solidifies another spot along the offensive line as LaFleur gets more protection the innovative play-designs to come.

Round 2, Pick 34: Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Congrats! The Cardinals landed their anchor at right tackle for the future — though both guard spots are very much question marks within the interior of the line.

Starting left guard Evan Brown saw a decline in play last season while the jury is still out on backup Jon Gaines. The right guard's rendition of musical chairs featured Will Hernandez and Isaiah Adams in 2025 with Hernandez injured and entering free agency while Adams was up and down in terms of form.

The good news? Oregon's Emmanuel Pregnon should be an option at either spot.

The Cardinals' rushing attack was largely forgettable last season thanks to a mix of different factors. Pregnon is simply a powerful body-mover in the run game that will pave holes for any Cardinals running back to find daylight.

Round 3, Pick 65: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (10) moves out of the pocket as Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) approaches during an NCAA college football game on Oct. 11, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many fans wanted an edge rusher in the first round, and that's quite understandable. Full disclosure, the Cardinals wouldn't go wrong in that direction, either.

Yet opposite of Josh Sweat there's not much pop on Arizona's edge. Zaven Collins is firmly a good run defender while Jordan Burch is unproven and Baron Browning is better deployed in spurts.

The upside of Tennessee's Joshua Josephs is a mix of athleticism and tools that could potentially give defensive coordinator Nick Rallis another option to work with.

Josephs is raw, but the upside is there to warrant a gamble in the third round — especially with other bodies in the room to help his development.