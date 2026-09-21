No Panic, But Cardinals Must Face the Truth After Seahawks Blowout

ARIZONA — How fast things change in the NFL.

At this point last week, Arizona Cardinals fans were dreaming of a potential playoff push after upsetting the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. That gave confidence, perhaps too much, of another upset in mind with the Seattle Seahawks visiting State Farm Stadium this past weekend.

60 minutes of football came and went — and the Cardinals were quickly reminded of how tough the sledding is in the NFC West. The defending Super Bowl champions struggled against Arizona in the first half before cruising to a 31-7 win.

Now, fans are clamoring for plenty of change already. Whether any meaningful changes arrive remains to be seen, though there's an entirely different sense around this team.

The Cardinals don't want to hear it.

Cardinals Staying Neutral After Seahawks Blowout

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur yells out to his team as they play the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It's not like there is a wholesale change needed by any means," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said postgame. Arizona's now 0-10 in their last ten meetings vs. Seattle.

"We're not hitting any panic button, but when you play the best defense in ball, you have to do all the little things right. We did not today. Again, anytime there is an execution issue, to me that starts with coaching. We need to provide better clarity for them and then put them in better positions to be successful."

The Cardinals' longest offensive pass of the day went for nine yards. Arizona struggled to get anything going on the ground. Defensively, Jaxon Smith-Njigba torched the Cardinals' secondary for three touchdowns.

"We're 1-1. There's no panic. Terror creates chaos, and you can let your nervous system, 'Ahh, we lost!' or you can take it on the chin," Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard said Monday (h/t Darren Urban). "It's the NFL. You're playing Madden on Hall of Fame difficulty."

One loss won't define a season. Not in Week 2, at least. However, the Cardinals know all too well of how much the "week to week" league mantra is true. LaFleur says he doesn't want the Seahawks to beat Arizona twice, even if they're not playing Seattle next week.

"What cannot happen is we can't let Seattle beat us twice. Not necessarily the second time we play them — I don't even know when we play them again, but we can't let this go into next week, and I don't think we will. I love the guys in that locker room. We have great leadership," LaFleur added.

Up next? The Cardinals are on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3, as another tough NFC West test awaits.

"I think the message is it's Week 2. We have to wipe it off, even if we won this game and were 2-0 we can't spend too long jumping around the locker room, you have to get back to it," Paris Johnson Jr. said after the game.

"We have an NFL opponent lined up next week that does not care whether you won or lost. So it's the same mentality. It's Week 2. The best thing to do right now is to learn the lessons quick.

"... Like Coach LaFleur says, we get in there as a team and we're a family but when we get on that tape, it's time to tell the truth to each other."