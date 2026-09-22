Will Johnson Injury: Cardinals' CB Options From Depth Chart, Free Agency And 1 Blockbuster Trade

ARIZONA — Will Johnson is likely done for the season, and the Arizona Cardinals have a tough decision to make in regard to their secondary.

An already thin room has already been bitten by the injury bug, as Johnson's neck injury will see him land on injured reserve. The second-year corner is leaving quite the hole in Arizona's secondary to fill.

If the Cardinals want to bring in outside names, there's plenty of wiggle room to do so. Arizona is loaded with cap space and draft picks to make a move either big or small.

Should that be the case, here's a range of options for the Cardinals to explore:

In-House: Starling Thomas Leads a Gaggle of Cardinals CBs

Aug 28, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V (24) celebrates with defensive tackle Brodric Martin-Rhodes (98) after recovering a fumble during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals have a handful of names to step up in Johnson's absence, though it's tough to pick exactly one based on Johnson's role and the pending return of Garrett Williams.

Williams has versatility to align in either the slot or boundary. In base packages, he's likely to be one of two outside corners while assuming nickel corner duties when the offense is in eleven personnel. Regardless, he'll provide a big boost if he's able to return this week.

The rest of the active roster (Max Melton, Denzel Burke, Kei'Trel Clark) all have starting experience under their belt with Melton and Burke primarily playing in the aforementioned 11 personnel. It's likely when Williams is healthy, Burke simply slides to the outside to complete a Melton-Williams-Burke trio.

For depth, Clark is strong in run support while Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur seemed insistent on bringing up Starling Thomas from the practice squad.

"Star's played a lot of football here. Star’s played good football, and I think Star’s in a good spot, head space-wise and physically," said LaFleur.

The Cardinals certainly may like their in-house options, though losing Johnson's profile and potential absence are a big blow. Outside options may need to be considered.

Free Agent Slot Option: Mike Hilton

Jan 7, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) runs onto the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Hilton's 2025 season was cut short due to injuries, though when healthy, he's proved to be one of the top slot cornerbacks in the game. He's quick and more than willing to get his nose dirty in run support.

Cardinals senior defensive coach Teryl Austin was also Hilton's secondary coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019-20 before Hilton departed in free agency for a nice contract from the Cincinnati Bengals.

If the Cardinals wanted to move Williams to outside duties to replace Johnson and strictly identify a nickel corner, Hilton checks plenty of boxes.

Kenny Moore would have been added here, but he signed somewhere earlier this morning.

Free Agent Boundary Options: Shaquill Griffin, Tre'Davious White

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (24) during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Griffin is a former Pro Bowl player who carries significant experience at the NFL level with over 100 games played. If the Cardinals are in a pinch and want to identify a proven veteran, Griffin could make sense here.

He's got solid size at 6-0 and 198 lbs. He played heavily in Seattle's Cover 3 scheme, a look that Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis utilizes often.

However, Tre'Davious White has more recent/prominent playing experience after being on the field for over 700 snaps last season with the Buffalo Bills, who also run heavy zone looks. As a boundary cornerback White allowed just a 66.3 passer rating when targeted while owning a 68.2 PFF grade last season — both led the Bills' cornerback room.

Lowkey Trade Option: Kelee Ringo

Aug 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kelee Ringo (7) before action against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ringo is big (6-2, 207 lbs) and fast (4.3 40-yard dash) at just 24 years old. Ringo, unfortunately, is buried in a tough Eagles secondary with bigger names ahead. He's logged just 45 snaps on defense as their rotational/depth corner.

Rallis barely missed Ringo as he was exiting Philadelphia months before the Eagles drafted him back in 2023, however current defensive coordinator Vic Fangio heavily influenced prior Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon and thus Rallis.

In terms of zone coverage usage last season, the Eagles' usage of Cover 6 and Cover 3 mirrors Arizona's — though Philadelphia played more man coverage.

Ringo should be available for cheap and has plenty of upside to offer. He hasn't panned out for the Eagles and just might need a change of scenery.

The Big Swing: Joey Porter Jr.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is unlikely, but boy would it be fun.

Porter is currently in the midst of a contract dispute with the Steelers, reportedly rejecting their latest offer as the season continues. He's not on the field currently and just might be available for trade if trends continue.

What makes this unlikely is the return needed for the Steelers to green-light a trade, as Pittsburgh would want premium draft capital for their cornerback. Arizona would also have to pay Porter substantial money. Neither appears to be in Ossenfort's wheelhouse at the moment.

When he's on the field, Porter carries ideal size (6-2, 193 lbs) and can play at a high level in either man or zone coverage. He's a proven commodity at the cornerback position.

The cherry on top? Austin was his defensive coordinator for three seasons while his father, Joey Porter Sr., had a brief stint with the Cardinals at the end of his career.