The Arizona Cardinals are officially set to welcome back a familiar face.

Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Kedon Slovis was waived by the organization earlier this week before being claimed off waivers from the Cardinals today. Slovis, for fans who recall, spent all of 2025 and the 2026 offseason with Arizona before he was cut before this regular season.

The Cardinals, 3-8 this season, are on their fourth starting quarterback in 40-year-old Josh Johnson. Carson Beck is dealing with a back injury while Arizona has Joey Aguilar on the active roster as well.

Why This Makes Too Much Sense

As the Cardinals scramble for solutions in their quarterback room, Slovis makes the most sense out of anybody besides Beck — whenever he does get fully healthy.

Slovis spent the entire offseason digesting first-year head coach Mike LaFleur's offense in the desert, running it through OTAs, training camp and preseason.

At this point in the season, the top trait a backup quarterback could have is familiarity of the offense he'll be running. While LaFleur's directly influenced from others such as Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, Slovis was the literal lone quarterback currently available who ran LaFleur's Cardinals-specific offense.

Slovis performed quite well through camp and preseason, which led to the Green Bay Packers (with big brother and head coach Matt LaFleur likely getting good word from Mike on Slovis) picking him up before the Ravens brought him on just days before trading for Jacoby Brissett.

Slovis' experience in the desert was so valuable, he initially was believed to be a potential trade piece in the Ravens' deal for Brissett before the trade was actually finalized.

The move for Slovis makes too much sense for Arizona.

More on Kedon Slovis From Cardinals Press Release

"Slovis (6-2, 223) returns to the Cardinals after playing two games last season and spending the preseason with Arizona. A Scottsdale, AZ native, Slovis originally joined the Cardinals practice squad in 2025 before being added to Arizona’s active roster. After being released by the Cardinals, Slovis was on the Packers practice squad prior to signing to Baltimore’s active roster where he spent the past three weeks.

"He went to Desert Mountain High School prior to playing collegiately at BYU (2023), Pittsburgh (2022) and USC (2019-21). Slovis spent his rookie season in 2024 on the Texans practice squad after entering the league with Indianapolis as an undrafted rookie free agent."