Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

The Arizona Cardinals have just six games left on the season. 2026 by no means has gone according to plan, though a brighter future is (hopefully) on the way.

They always say showing gratitude is the best way to receive more blessings — here's three things the Cardinals should be thankful for this year.

Trey McBride

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the obvious one, right?

McBride, alongside being one of the best at his position, is one of the league's top players. Unfortunately, 2026 has been a "down" season due to injuries and circumstances around him. Still, 87 receptions for 689 yards and five touchdowns is a strong output regardless.

The Cardinals don't have much going for them, but an all-world talent like McBride in Arizona gives the team at least a glimmer of hope on a weekly basis alongside giving fans something to watch.

“The tide’s gonna turn,” McBride told reporters earlier this season. “And it’s fun because I want to be part of the dog days. I want to be part of the times where we weren’t good, and then, it’s like, we turned it around, and we’re good now."

Not much has gone right for Arizona this season. McBride is one of few pillars they can lean on in tough times like these.

A Loaded 2027 Offseason

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; The 2026 NFL Draft logo on the theater stage at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2027's offseason has potential to be game-changing for the Cardinals.

According to OverTheCap, Arizona has the second-most cap space available in 2027 at $72.4 million in effective cap. They're only behind the Atlanta Falcons' $80 million figure with no significant players to re-sign from their projected free agent class.

The Cardinals will have ample opportunity to fill massive gaps in their roster, potentially at key spots such as offensive line or edge rusher.

A few months later in April will be the NFL Draft, where Arizona has assembled eight total picks — six of which come in the first four rounds. The Cardinals have multiple second and fourth-round picks thanks to prior trades.

Their first-round selection is currently sitting in the sixth spot with opportunity to move up.

The Cardinals have plenty of ammo to make some noise next offseason and seriously improve their team.

Mike LaFleur

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur wlks the sidelines during their 34-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 15, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3-8 isn't exactly a glaring sign of confidence in a head coach, and being transparent, LaFleur's had his issues in his first season. As expected.

For as much hype as he received in the hiring process due to ties with Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, we haven't exactly gotten extensive looks of that offense.

Yet for as sideways as this season has gone, LaFleur's managed to hold himself together as a rookie.

Injuries have plagued his offense, though the once-healthy iteration of his attack did show promise. Seeing him pull everyone on the sideline in the midst of a blowout weeks ago, when the season was already lost, at least showed he truly cared about the product on the field. He's been fairly open and transparent in regards to injuries with media, which wasn't always the case in the past.

The desire to make impactful changes while staying patient has been evident with LaFleur. There's still genuine hope LaFleur can turn 2026's lemons into lemonade in the future.