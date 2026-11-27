ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals could be missing six players when they play host to the Washington Commanders Week 12.

The Cardinals have already ruled out Carson Beck (back), Zach Carter (knee) and Jon Gaines II (ankle) on Friday. Meanwhile, Hunter Long (ankle), Karson Sharar (groin) and Cody Simon (calf) are questionable.

Washington's side of the injury report is fairly thin, as Amik Robertson (ankle) is ruled out — and that's it.

The Cardinals and Commanders can make up to two standard practice squad elevations on Saturday. Pay attention to which positions are elevated, as this could indicate who will and won't be active.

On Sunday, the NFL requires both teams to report final inactives 90 minutes before kickoff. For 2:25 PM's action at State Farm Stadium, that report will emerge at 12:55 PM.

The Cardinals welcome a Washington team that just upset the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this past week.

“It's a great opportunity today to have a great practice, and I mean that. You can say what you want about yes, their record is not, I guess the Kansas City Chiefs. They just beat a team that had the record of the Kansas City Chiefs," Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur said of the Commanders earlier this week.

"They are a pretty good football team. Every team is an absolute massive challenge and they're going to be fired up. They're right in the thick of this thing, in terms of their division. Their quarterback is playing really well. When the quarterback is playing well, it naturally is going to exude confidence throughout that building. We know the challenges that we have.”

The Cardinals are the only NFL team this week that can be mathematically eliminated from postseason contention.

Arizona, 3-8, will again start Josh Johnson at quarterback.

"He'll master the plan and all those kinds of things and get used to the guys that he's thrown to a little bit more than a week ago," LaFleur said of Johnson, who was starting on a whim a week ago after being with the Cardinals for just 12 days.

"It's what I'm excited about, is there is going to be some continuity this week within our group and a lot of the same guys that were out there versus Kansas City will be out there on Sunday. So we'll get a good practice in today, good practice in tomorrow, a smaller practice on Friday, and then go shoot our shot.”