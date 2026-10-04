Cardinals Shut Down QB Change: Brissett Stays, Beck Waits

The Arizona Cardinals aren't making a quarterback change after their Week 4 loss to the New York Giants, according to head coach Mike LaFleur.

"No," LaFleur said post-game before the question could even be finished during his press conference.

The Cardinals now drop to 1-3 on the season after being stalled near the goal line in the final moments of a very winnable game at MetLife Stadium. Starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett marched the Cardinals' offense down to the NYG 4 but was stalled on all four final plays, which ended with a pick-six.

In Arizona's 36-24 loss to New York, Brissett completed 21 of 35 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 55.2 — his lowest as a starting quarterback since 2022.

"There's no script for this one. No loss is fun. All three losses that we've had over the last three weeks have been different," LaFleur continued post-game.

"I like to think I keep it real with these guys, this one's going to sting. That's not gonna be the most fun ride home, and there's certainly things that I know I wish I would have done better, whether it be in the preparation phase or within that game.

"When we turn on the tape I'm sure it's going to be the same ... It might sting even tomorrow. But when they leave that building, like I say, I don't care if we're 4-0 [or] 0-4 or somewhere in between, which we are, we got to get right back to work on Wednesday because no one's gonna feel sorry for us."

The Cardinals have veteran Gardner Minshew and rookie Carson Beck behind Brissett. Each loss will only amplify Arizona's pressure to make a change at the position — particularly to play Beck, who was freshly drafted in the third round and will be a major variable in the Cardinals' offseason plans.

For now, however, Brissett remains under center for Arizona entering their Week 5 clash against the Detroit Lions.

"It's no magic words, but to turn the page. Let's get back to work, let's obviously correct it from the film, and then just get back to work. That's the only thing you can do," Brissett said when asked about moving forward.

The more losses pile up, the more pressure mounts on changes being made. LaFleur was quick to say no in New York, though noise will only grow if the Cardinals can't find the win column.