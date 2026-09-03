Cardinals Extend Michael Wilson — 4 More Players Who Could Be Next

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have now completed their second official extension and third re-worked contract of the 2026 offseason.

Wide receiver Michael Wilson's new $78 million contract extension becomes the latest of deals from general manager Monti Ossenfort ahead of the regular season, falling in line after starting center Hjalte Froholdt and quarterback Jacoby Brissett put pen to paper as well.

The Cardinals now have one of their top playmakers under contract for the foreseeable future — who's next?

4 extension candidates in the desert:

LT Paris Johnson Jr.

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (70) takes the field during their training camp red and white practice at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson, a first-round pick in Wilson's draft class, also became extension eligible this past offseason. With him being Ossenfort's first draft pick, there's some sentimental value here.

However, Johnson's earned a payday. Despite finishing the last two seasons on injured reserve, he's played at near Pro Bowl levels after making the switch from right tackle. Johnson is by no means an All-Pro talent (yet), though when you find quality players like Johnson, you keep them around.

Especially at one of football's most important positions, and protecting whoever is the future face of the franchise.

Mack Wilson Sr.

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (2) against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson is undoubtedly the heartbeat of Arizona's front seven, and if you need any evidence of that, just look at last season.

His departure due to a season-ending rib injury saw the Cardinals' defense take a nose dive, and Arizona is excited to have one of their top leaders back in the mix.

Yet he's not only valuable in the locker room — his athleticism to drop into coverage and play as a pass defender with versatility to plug the run and rush the passer makes him a valuable asset in this defense.

Linebacker is sometimes a volatile position, though Wilson is 28 and has plenty to offer if for nothing else than a short-term extension before he hits free agency this summer.

CB Garrett Williams

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams (21) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams was graded as one of Pro Football Focus' best cornerbacks entering last season before suffering a string of injuries that sidelined him for seven games, the latest being a season-ending Achilles injury that put his status for 2026's season opener in doubt.

However, Williams has made a full recovery and is off the injured list. Now, it's up to Williams to bounce back and reach the previous levels he once displayed as one of the league's top slot cornerbacks with versatility to play on the boundary or some safety, too.

If he can stay healthy this season, it feels like a no-brainer.

DL Dante Stills

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Dante Stills (55) before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels like Dante Stills can never get enough love.

The Cardinals' defensive lineman is a quiet but consistent contributor in Arizona's defense. No, he's not a first-round pick like Darius Robinson or Walter Nolen III is. He also doesn't have fan popularity like local product Roy Lopez, either.

However, what Stills does is put his head down at a high level and produces when called upon. Losing him wouldn't be the end of the world, but he does provide stable play in the trenches while also raising the Cardinals' floor as well.