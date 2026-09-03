Michael Wilson's $78M Cardinals Extension: What We Really Think

ARIZONA — The dust is beginning to settle on Michael Wilson's contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals.

It's a good one, for both sides.

Wilson officially has inked a three-year contract reportedly worth up to $78 million with an annual average of $25 million per season. Wilson was entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the Cardinals wanted to strike a deal before the season.

That goal was ultimately achieved, and we've got some thoughts:

1: Michael Wilson Did GREAT in Contract Talks

Spotrac had the Cardinals' receiver at $18 million per season in terms of annual market value for a new contract. Wilson comes in at $25 million per season, outpacing recently extended receivers in Christian Watson and Michael Pittman Jr.

Wilson's career figures were similar to Watson, so the annual average of $25 million compared to Watson's $23 million isn't that crazy of a bump. The $47 million guaranteed isn't an eye-opening number, either.

Still, some were doubting Wilson's ability to get paid based on Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr.'s presence in the desert. Wilson answered with a massive win at the negotiation table.

2: Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort Gets Massive Win, Too

Drafting and developing is imperative to building a solid foundation for organizational success. The Cardinals just saw Monti Ossenfort's first draft class become eligible to be extended this offseason with Wilson and Paris Johnson Jr. leading the way.

Ossenfort has previously handled big contract talks with players such as Budda Baker and McBride, though he's yet to be tasked with inking guys he personally drafted since taking over in 2023.

Handling business and securing a talented player in-house for the foreseeable future was massive not only for the fan base, but also for Arizona's locker room as well. It's a boost for the players not only in terms of morale for their teammate, but also knowing the front office will reward them as well.

3: More Pressure on Marvin Harrison Jr.?

The Cardinals' top playmakers are under contract for the next two seasons, at minimum.

McBride's on his record-setting extension. Wilson is now paid. Fresh draft pick Jeremiyah Love is now on the books for one of the league's top running back contracts, too.

Harrison is set to play in his third season in the league with some fairly inconsistent play under his belt. The talent is obvious — the production hasn't matched. After this year, the Cardinals have a massive decision coming on his fifth-year option.

If picked up, he'll be under contract through 2028. If declined, he'll be a free agent after his fourth season (2027).

Harrison is also eligible for a contract extension next offseason, which places the former No. 4 overall pick in a precarious position.

Between McBride, Wilson and Love, that's now $97 million combined in average annual salary. Will Arizona want to commit even more substantial money in the future to Harrison?

That question can surely be answered and perhaps even justified with a big 2026 campaign from Harrison. However, Arizona will also need to lock down their franchise tackle in Johnson along with improving other potential spots such as edge rusher and perhaps even quarterback next offseason.

If Harrison matches Wilson's $25 million annual mark, that make the Cardinals one of four NFL teams to have multiple wideouts earning that dollar amount or higher, joining the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys.

Now, there's less salary cap wiggle room for Harrison in the future. He needs to perform this season.