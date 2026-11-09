Cardinals Fans Sound Off After Frustrating Seahawks Loss
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ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals fell to 3-6 after their Week 9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, a game that could drastically sway their trade deadline plans.
The Cardinals fought an ugly battle but still lost by two possessions, playing a strong defensive game in what was eventually a 17-3 loss for Arizona.
We asked for fan opinions after the game, and the Red Sea delivered.
Cardinals Fans Sound Off After Seahawks Loss
We'll start with the game itself first, where the defense seemingly held their end of the bargain while the offense sputtered.
"Feels like every step forward is met with a step back.
Defense steps forward, offense steps back. Standing in the same damn spot," wrote Sportsrgoated.
Azupnextiswear offered, "17 points defense did its job, red zone offense (offense in general) still concerning."
Nick added, "Our offensive line was manhandled by 2nd stringers. Our offense could only get 3 points. We need a finisher in the Red Zone James Connor would be a huge help if he can get back on the playing field."
Now, fans are thinking big picture. The Cardinals are set to welcome the NFL trade deadline in just two days, which could spring some changes.
"Time for a fire sale, and more importantly, the Beckoning," said Dylan.
Much of the attention did go towards Carson Beck, as the rookie quarterback very well is set to enter action sooner rather than later.
Marquis wrote, "TIME for Carson BECK ... the season is OVER."
"I’m glad they didn’t start Beck against probably the best defense the NFL. But the game went pretty much as expected. I thought it could’ve been worse actually," Dustin H said.
However, fans are still calling for big picture changes.
John wrote, "The cowboys game was our superbowl, like it was last year. The team is in desperate need of an overall from the top down. GM and president of operations, and really let LaFleur have a voice in what he needs to be successful, if he’s the offensive guru we hired him to be."
The Cardinals move into Week 10 hosting the Los Angeles Rams.
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin