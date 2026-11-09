Cardinals Fans Sound Off After Frustrating Seahawks Loss

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals fell to 3-6 after their Week 9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, a game that could drastically sway their trade deadline plans.

The Cardinals fought an ugly battle but still lost by two possessions, playing a strong defensive game in what was eventually a 17-3 loss for Arizona.

We asked for fan opinions after the game, and the Red Sea delivered.

Cardinals Fans Sound Off After Seahawks Loss

We'll start with the game itself first, where the defense seemingly held their end of the bargain while the offense sputtered.

"Feels like every step forward is met with a step back.

Defense steps forward, offense steps back. Standing in the same damn spot," wrote Sportsrgoated.

Awful play calling — Tyler Meisterheim (@bfmv1094) November 9, 2026

Azupnextiswear offered, "17 points defense did its job, red zone offense (offense in general) still concerning."

Nick added, "Our offensive line was manhandled by 2nd stringers. Our offense could only get 3 points. We need a finisher in the Red Zone James Connor would be a huge help if he can get back on the playing field."

Team lost before the game even began. For whatever reason,Cardinals play scared against the Seahawks. Funny how Seattle likes to cheat all the time,but only seems tomworkmagajnst the Cardinals. The Carsinals gave off a aura that they didn't want to be there. If the NFL product… — Xl RobO lX (@RObrecki) November 9, 2026

Now, fans are thinking big picture. The Cardinals are set to welcome the NFL trade deadline in just two days, which could spring some changes.

Sell. New GM. New Prez.



Nothing to look forward to except seeing what Beck has. Legit, nothing else. — Jace #BidwillOut (@AzJace) November 9, 2026

"Time for a fire sale, and more importantly, the Beckoning," said Dylan.

Also, sell as much as you can over the next 2 days and fire the GM because he doesn’t deserve to make the pick’s next year. — çòñgró_jênkïñs (@Congro_Jenkins) November 9, 2026

Much of the attention did go towards Carson Beck, as the rookie quarterback very well is set to enter action sooner rather than later.

Beck time — (LH44🏎🏁/AZ🏈#BIDWILLOUT/🐍⚾️ ) (@HC_Pardue2) November 9, 2026

Marquis wrote, "TIME for Carson BECK ... the season is OVER."

"I’m glad they didn’t start Beck against probably the best defense the NFL. But the game went pretty much as expected. I thought it could’ve been worse actually," Dustin H said.

Just let Beck start and see what you have there… — Dazza Bailey (@BaileyDazza) November 9, 2026

However, fans are still calling for big picture changes.

John wrote, "The cowboys game was our superbowl, like it was last year. The team is in desperate need of an overall from the top down. GM and president of operations, and really let LaFleur have a voice in what he needs to be successful, if he’s the offensive guru we hired him to be."

Fire Monti. Hire Prez. Start Beck. — EAZY NO STEROIDZ (@Knock503) November 9, 2026

The Cardinals move into Week 10 hosting the Los Angeles Rams.