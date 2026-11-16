Carson Beck's Cardinals Debut: The Good, Bad And Ugly

GLENDALE — Carson Beck's debut for the Arizona Cardinals drew plenty of hype, attention and chatter ahead of Week 10's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Eyes in the desert were glued to action at State Farm Stadium to see what the rookie quarterback could muster in spite of a truly underwhelming cast around him and a Rams defense that holds two of the league's best pass rushers.

Those eyes either turned their televisions off or hit the exits by the middle of the third quarter.

The Cardinals' 34-6 defeat to Los Angeles was eye-opening for a few reasons — Arizona ran just 34 offensive plays. Beck turned the ball over twice. Glimmers of hope were eradicated by halftime.

Yet it's not all bad in the desert, as Beck's box score doesn't tell the entire story of what happened.

The Good: Lemons Into Lemonade

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That sounds incredibly odd given the score and Beck's 108 passing yards with no touchdowns and two turnovers, but the reality is Beck operated at a high level given the horrid circumstances handed to him — which we'll touch on later.

Beck spread the ball around effectively through short, intermediate and deep passes while proving himself as a mobile presence in the pocket. Drops by numerous wideouts truly killed any chances of sustaining momentum after the second drive.

Tape doesn't lie. While Beck clearly has room for improvement, he was the furthest reason as to why the Cardinals pack their bags as losers from State Farm Stadium. Pound for pound, he delivered on his end.

The Bad: Two Misses

Beck wasn't completely off the mark for a majority of passes, though the ones that were missed weren't pretty.

After his first interception wasn't close to falling on his shoulders, Beck's second pick of the day was an unfortunate mix of a poor throw and great play by Rams linebacker Wesley Bailey — who peeled off his own receiver to undercut the ball.

WESLEY BAILEY RIPPED IT AWAY FOR HIS FIRST NFL INTERCEPTION 😤



📺 @NFLonCBS | #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/upvqsq5djk — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 15, 2026

Beck's eyes were central the whole time, tipping Bailey to the middle and unfortunately for Arizona, that gamble paid off.

The other throw was a big missed opportunity deep downfield, where Zay Jones was streaking open. Beck floated the ball a bit too much, forcing Jones to adjust inside (rather than placing the ball ahead or outside) and ultimately the pass fell incomplete.

This was Beck's first taste of legitimate NFL action, and there does need to be some patience with the rookie quarterback in terms of growth and acclimation to the speed and timing of the game. Still, those are the two top passes he'd love to have back.

The Ugly: Everything Around Him

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) hands the ball off to Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals trotted out a patchwork offensive line, practice squad receivers and a depleted running back room against one of the league's fiercest defensive fronts. It was a recipe for disaster that no chef could stop.

Beck, as an individual, played up to par given expectations. The same can't be said for the rest of the offense, or his defense that has now allowed 30 or more points in seven of the last nine weeks.

Beck was sacked five times on the day. Arizona's 34 offensive plays matches the amount of yards they had on the ground. The Cardinals went 0-6 on third down and had just one drive of five or more plays after the first quarter. Numerous drops from players stalled any potential scoring drives.

Beck had an ugly supporting cast around him, to say the least.