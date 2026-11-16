Cardinals Fans Sound Off After Humbling Rams Loss
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ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals were nowhere close to good enough in Week 10.
The Los Angeles Rams kept it interesting in the first half before walking out of State Farm Stadium with a 34-6 scoreline on Sunday, sending the Cardinals down to 3-7 on the season.
Even in spite of Carson Beck's highly anticipated debut, Arizona fans are still massively disappointed as the Cardinals move into the second half of the season with little hope to play for.
We asked Cardinals fans how they're feeling online. They weren't shy in their responses.
What Cardinals Fans Said After Rams Loss
"Feel hopeless as a fan," said Tino.
"I’m just done man. I don’t have thoughts on the game, just the franchise. I need everyone gone," RedSeaSzn said.
The main storyline was Beck, who completed 11/18 passes for 108 yards and two interceptions. Not the prettiest stat-line by any means, though his actual play on the field graded out much better.
"Beck looked great. If im the GM im looking at every available WR right now. OBj. Hollywood. Juju. Idc at this point," said Tyler.
"I never liked the Carson Beck pick, but given the circumstances, I thought he played decent, particularly in the beginning. He had no help," wrote econprofaj.
NoneYabiness added, "Beck might be a starter. Otherwise, more trash from Bidwill, Monti, and company. This franchise is just terrible."
"Too bad Beck didn’t have a good team around him. Hard to evaluate under the circumstances," said Loraine.
Terry added, "Beck showed promise, he is a potential future QB. We simply have too many holes. OL needs attention, edge and now WR."
And, like always after a loss, all roads lead back to Michael Bidwill.
"Michael Bidwill is the worse owner in all of sports. Atrocious," wrote Peter.
Monsterdemo added, "There is no hope in this franchise with how this organization is ran and it starts with owner."
Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin