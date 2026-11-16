Cardinals Fans Sound Off After Humbling Rams Loss

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals were nowhere close to good enough in Week 10.

The Los Angeles Rams kept it interesting in the first half before walking out of State Farm Stadium with a 34-6 scoreline on Sunday, sending the Cardinals down to 3-7 on the season.

Even in spite of Carson Beck's highly anticipated debut, Arizona fans are still massively disappointed as the Cardinals move into the second half of the season with little hope to play for.

We asked Cardinals fans how they're feeling online. They weren't shy in their responses.

What Cardinals Fans Said After Rams Loss

"Feel hopeless as a fan," said Tino.

Give the Pottsville Maroons back their freaking title already. — SDO454 (@SDO4540) November 16, 2026

"I’m just done man. I don’t have thoughts on the game, just the franchise. I need everyone gone," RedSeaSzn said.

As per week one of 4 years ago. We need a competent team president who knows who to hire for developing a winning team and young talent



As for week 10, not enough depth in almost all positions. I question the reason why D. Burke continues to get burned and no G. Williams — Knarf Thee Zepol (K is silent) (@frankus80) November 16, 2026

The main storyline was Beck, who completed 11/18 passes for 108 yards and two interceptions. Not the prettiest stat-line by any means, though his actual play on the field graded out much better.

"Beck looked great. If im the GM im looking at every available WR right now. OBj. Hollywood. Juju. Idc at this point," said Tyler.

Determination of Beck is still as undetermined as before this game, had some flashes, had some errors, practice squad o line and receiver room sold just as hard if not worse — az (@azupnextiswear) November 15, 2026

"I never liked the Carson Beck pick, but given the circumstances, I thought he played decent, particularly in the beginning. He had no help," wrote econprofaj.

I never want to see Isaiah Adams in a cardinals uniform ever again.



This Beck evaluation is going to be ROUGH. Having to play with no OL or WRs.



The only bright side is this likely means Rallis will not be returning next year and Monti’s seat only gets hotter. — Ryan (@xKamera) November 15, 2026

NoneYabiness added, "Beck might be a starter. Otherwise, more trash from Bidwill, Monti, and company. This franchise is just terrible."

"Too bad Beck didn’t have a good team around him. Hard to evaluate under the circumstances," said Loraine.

Terry added, "Beck showed promise, he is a potential future QB. We simply have too many holes. OL needs attention, edge and now WR."

Should have been Beck from week 3, would loved to have seen him operate with a healthy team around him. This is a terrible way to try to evaluate QB play for potential future with the franchise — Brick Mustang (@BrickMustang) November 16, 2026

And, like always after a loss, all roads lead back to Michael Bidwill.

Bidwill needs to come out of hiding and speak to the media about this abomination of a franchise. Takes some ownership Mr. Owner — Hud Venerable (@VenerableH76908) November 15, 2026

"Michael Bidwill is the worse owner in all of sports. Atrocious," wrote Peter.

Monsterdemo added, "There is no hope in this franchise with how this organization is ran and it starts with owner."