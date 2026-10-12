Cardinals Fans Sound Off After Blowout Loss to Lions
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ARIZONA — The dust is beginning to settle on one of the wildest weekends in recent memory for the Arizona Cardinals.
Which is saying something.
The Cardinals, within a span of 48 hours, traded Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans and lost in their Week 5 home contest to the Detroit Lions in 45-21 fashion.
The Cardinals now drop to 1-4 on the season. We asked fans for their reaction to Arizona's Week 5 loss online:
"This is draining, can we at least put our backup quarterback in? Geesh" said itsAZang. Jacoby Brissett again poured in another forgettable performance and fans are far past ready for a change at quarterback, whether it be Gardner Minshew or Carson Beck.
Tyler added, "Why the hell is Jacoby throwing 40+ times a game? And what’s the point of drafting skill players if your offense doesn’t feature them?"
A frustrating weekend was capped by an awful Cardinals loss that saw plenty of Detroit fans take over State Farm Stadium on Sunday.
The main source of frustration was towards Michael Bidwill.
"What’s there to even say anymore? The Bidwills refuse to free this franchise from their apathetic incompetence so nothing will ever get better," said Leatherhead.
General manager Monti Ossenfort was actually trending on X for a bit during the game with the term "Fire Monti" popping.
Ryan said: "There will be many more like this. Hopefully it ends Rallis and Monti’s tenure here. That’s the only hope we have."
David added, "Unsurprising. Can’t expect any different. The head coach should demand defensive heads on a platter. You have to wonder how much Monti forced the decision to keep an inept DC. Monti has zero interest in winning games this year. If he does then this is worse than it appears."
The Cardinals are back in action Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin