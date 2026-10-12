Cardinals Fans Sound Off After Blowout Loss to Lions

ARIZONA — The dust is beginning to settle on one of the wildest weekends in recent memory for the Arizona Cardinals.

Which is saying something.

The Cardinals, within a span of 48 hours, traded Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans and lost in their Week 5 home contest to the Detroit Lions in 45-21 fashion.

The Cardinals now drop to 1-4 on the season. We asked fans for their reaction to Arizona's Week 5 loss online:

"This is draining, can we at least put our backup quarterback in? Geesh" said itsAZang. Jacoby Brissett again poured in another forgettable performance and fans are far past ready for a change at quarterback, whether it be Gardner Minshew or Carson Beck.

Tyler added, "Why the hell is Jacoby throwing 40+ times a game? And what’s the point of drafting skill players if your offense doesn’t feature them?"

Sell the team and put Jacoby Brissett behind the counter of @SUBWAY where he belongs — King_McManus (@mcmanus642) October 12, 2026

A frustrating weekend was capped by an awful Cardinals loss that saw plenty of Detroit fans take over State Farm Stadium on Sunday.

Every home game will be a home game for the visitors. — Mista Sully (@SullyHerzeleid) October 12, 2026

The main source of frustration was towards Michael Bidwill.

Hey Michael:



Resign as President

Hire an external group to hire a REAL President with a track record of building organizations (you stay out of it)

Let them decide on FO, Coaching and Personnel

Get off my TV screen

You sign checks, they make EVERY decision. — @backmm (@MichaelMcN64817) October 11, 2026

"What’s there to even say anymore? The Bidwills refuse to free this franchise from their apathetic incompetence so nothing will ever get better," said Leatherhead.

This seems like the Cardinals on a typical day to me. Used to it. Nothing new here, shows over nothing to see keep moving. Seriously the ownership is the worst in the history of the NFL there are coaches like the D Coach and the GM need to be fired! ASAP — Justin Sane (@JustinS54965881) October 12, 2026

General manager Monti Ossenfort was actually trending on X for a bit during the game with the term "Fire Monti" popping.

Ryan said: "There will be many more like this. Hopefully it ends Rallis and Monti’s tenure here. That’s the only hope we have."

J. Love for a 2nd and a 6th… let Monti cook. pic.twitter.com/YYi0yAeV31 — Captain Super Calling (@thecaptainsuper) October 11, 2026

David added, "Unsurprising. Can’t expect any different. The head coach should demand defensive heads on a platter. You have to wonder how much Monti forced the decision to keep an inept DC. Monti has zero interest in winning games this year. If he does then this is worse than it appears."

never in my nearly 20 years of being a fan did I ever think about switching teams... but here we are.. — J.M. #BirdGang (@JuanfromAZ) October 11, 2026

Time to stop putting my wallet through this. Not renewing, should have cancelled last year — ᎮᎩᏒᏒ - SELL THE TEAM (@pyrrhuloxia93) October 11, 2026

The Cardinals are back in action Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.