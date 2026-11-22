The Arizona Cardinals' Week 11 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was practically predictable before the two sides even met at Arrowhead.

The Cardinals, on their fourth starting quarterback in as many weeks, were easily handled by Patrick Mahomes and co. to the tune of a 34-7 scoreline. Arizona drops to 3-8 on the season after a forgettable but expected performance from both sides of the ball.

Ten winners and losers from Arizona's Week 11 loss:

Winner: Josh Johnson

Nov 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Johnson (9) throws during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson, signed 12 days ago, deserves credit for the performance he was able to put on display today. Don't let the box score fool you: Johnson looked about as good as a 40-year-old who was signed 12 days ago could with a severely undermanned Cardinals offense. His passes had zip and accuracy wasn't an issue — his day was also plagued by three drops from his pass catchers.

Perfect? Not even close, and it wasn't good enough to win. Though Johnson's sudden jump to starting duties on the road against Kansas City went about as good as he or the Cardinals could have hoped from an individual standpoint.

Loser: Budda Baker

Nov 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baker wasn't traded at the deadline to the Buffalo Bills, and as the Cardinals again sink further into the depth of the NFL standings, Josh Allen and co. are surging with Super Bowl hopes very much in the realm of realism.

Meanwhile, Baker's performance in Kansas City was forgettable. With Andrew Wingard on injured reserve, the Cardinals are forced to keep Baker — their best safety — out of the box and more in coverage. Baker was picked on numerous times by Patrick Mahomes in the passing attack, one being a touchdown pass.

Winner: Harrison Wallace

Nov 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) tackle Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (83) during the third quartercat GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals' receiving corps has been a constant game of musical chairs due to trades and injuries, which essentially now has Arizona featuring a practice squad receiving corps at this point in the season.

Yet absence creates opportunity, and Wallace emerged out of Kansas City leading the Cardinals with 57 receiving yards on four receptions for a 14.3 yard-per-catch average. Wallace made some noise in training camp thanks to his speed, and now that he's getting more looks, it's good to see him parlay that success into the regular season.

Loser: Mike LaFleur's Creativity

Nov 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the best things about LaFleur is his creativity in terms of play-design and play-calling. Arizona hasn't quite had the parts to make those two work at the same time, so that can't quite lean all on LaFleur.

However, there is something to be said about the timing of when LaFleur wants to get tricky. Opportunities with wide receiver reverses (twice) went nowhere while a fourth-down jet sweep was stopped short by the Chiefs, forcing a turnover on downs.

The first-year head coach is still learning how and where to pick and choose his spots, though today in Kansas City the play-caller found himself getting too cute too often.

Winner: Walter Nolen III

Nov 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive line Walter Nolen III (97) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals just need Nolen to stay healthy.

That was evident on Sunday, where he was one of very few bright spots for Arizona's defense that again allowed 30+ points in a game. Nolen brought down Patrick Mahomes for a sack and made an incredible effort on a run-stuffing play that ended up in a tackle for loss.

The Chiefs' offense felt like it could do whatever it wanted in Week 11, though Nolen did his part.

Loser: Trey McBride

Nov 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) runs against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't calling McBride a loser personally, but more so McBride's an unfortunate byproduct of how things have gotten in Arizona.

With virtually nobody else to provide a legitimate threat in the passing game, teams are able to allocate more attention on McBride while daring Arizona's cast of receivers to step up. That was the case last week against the Rams, and again was reality this week against Kansas City.

He was held to just six yards per reception today, an eye-openingly low figure for a player of his status.

More Winners/Losers

Nov 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) returns a kick during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Max Melton : Loser. The cornerback was benched this weekend and was relegated to special teams duties as Arizona is still trying to figure out their cornerback room.

: Loser. The cornerback was benched this weekend and was relegated to special teams duties as Arizona is still trying to figure out their cornerback room. Roy Lopez : Winner. Five tackles and a pass batted at the line of scrimmage was one of the better performances on the defensive line. He continues to be an underrated part of this team.

: Winner. Five tackles and a pass batted at the line of scrimmage was one of the better performances on the defensive line. He continues to be an underrated part of this team. Elijah Wilkinson : Loser. Wilkinson was benched this week in a surprise move, as the veteran was unseated for seventh-round pick Jayden Williams.

: Loser. Wilkinson was benched this week in a surprise move, as the veteran was unseated for seventh-round pick Jayden Williams. The Sun: Loser. At least for Arizona, who dropped three passes today as the glare from the sky was too much to handle.