Cardinals GM Trends on Social Media For All The Wrong Reasons After Lions Loss
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GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals have lost a fourth consecutive game, dropping their record to 1-4 on the season after a 45-21 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 5.
It was a highly anticipated matchup for a handful of reasons, ranging from the return of former offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to the buzzer-beater trade of Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans just as the game kicked off.
The Cardinals got off to quite the start at State Farm Stadium, scoring on their opening drive while forcing three consecutive three-and-outs from Detroit's potent offense.
However, Arizona quickly found themselves down 24-7 entering halftime and couldn't recover in the final two quarters.
"Fire Monti" was trending on X during the game, which was a mix of reaction to the product on the field, Harrison being traded and the overall direction of the team.
Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort Trends on X After Lions Loss
With the loss to Detroit, Ossenfort's overall record drops to 16-40 since taking over in 2023. Arizona stripped its roster to bare bones after Ossenfort took over and thought they had built a possible playoff contender before things collapsed.
Ossenfort parted ways with franchise quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason and hired another rookie head coach in Mike LaFleur, stalling any realistic timelines of competing immediately.
Public perception went from bad to worse after the Cardinals engaged in a long contract standoff with quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who was handed $15 million in guaranteed money to again be the team's starting quarterback.
Results haven't been close to ideal to begin the season, and with the Cardinals dropping to 1-4, the team's future is in a bind.
After the Cardinals fired Jonathan Gannon, many thought team owner Michael Bidwill would have sent Ossenfort packing as well. However, Ossenfort stuck around for a fourth season.
"I look at the roster, I think Monti's done a very good job," Bidwill said after firing Gannon.
"Three years ago, this roster looked a lot different. A combination of draft and free agency, injuries are obviously a factor. But when I look at the just the totality of the circumstances -- I wanted 17 games over the 18 weeks to make that decision.
"Monti and I wanted to give the benefit of those coaches and those players to see a whole body of work for the whole season. And at the end of last night, when we had a chance to speak. And then again, this morning, after sleeping on it, we decided this was the best direction to go."
Months later, with results still not coming, Ossenfort's seat is practically on fire.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin