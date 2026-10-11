Cardinals GM Trends on Social Media For All The Wrong Reasons After Lions Loss

GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals have lost a fourth consecutive game, dropping their record to 1-4 on the season after a 45-21 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 5.

It was a highly anticipated matchup for a handful of reasons, ranging from the return of former offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to the buzzer-beater trade of Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans just as the game kicked off.

The Cardinals got off to quite the start at State Farm Stadium, scoring on their opening drive while forcing three consecutive three-and-outs from Detroit's potent offense.

However, Arizona quickly found themselves down 24-7 entering halftime and couldn't recover in the final two quarters.

"Fire Monti" was trending on X during the game, which was a mix of reaction to the product on the field, Harrison being traded and the overall direction of the team.

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort Trends on X After Lions Loss

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort looks on before the game against the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the loss to Detroit, Ossenfort's overall record drops to 16-40 since taking over in 2023. Arizona stripped its roster to bare bones after Ossenfort took over and thought they had built a possible playoff contender before things collapsed.

I see that Fire Monti is trending.



I was a believer in his vision at the beginning, but the results are speaking for themselves. He has to go. — Kyler Burd (@AZCard_BurdsEye) October 11, 2026

Ossenfort parted ways with franchise quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason and hired another rookie head coach in Mike LaFleur, stalling any realistic timelines of competing immediately.

Public perception went from bad to worse after the Cardinals engaged in a long contract standoff with quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who was handed $15 million in guaranteed money to again be the team's starting quarterback.

Results haven't been close to ideal to begin the season, and with the Cardinals dropping to 1-4, the team's future is in a bind.

Monti Ossenfort should resign or be let go after this game.



16-40 as the Arizona Cardinals GM. — Johnny Venerable (@JohnnyVenerable) October 11, 2026

After the Cardinals fired Jonathan Gannon, many thought team owner Michael Bidwill would have sent Ossenfort packing as well. However, Ossenfort stuck around for a fourth season.

"I look at the roster, I think Monti's done a very good job," Bidwill said after firing Gannon.

"Three years ago, this roster looked a lot different. A combination of draft and free agency, injuries are obviously a factor. But when I look at the just the totality of the circumstances -- I wanted 17 games over the 18 weeks to make that decision.

"Monti and I wanted to give the benefit of those coaches and those players to see a whole body of work for the whole season. And at the end of last night, when we had a chance to speak. And then again, this morning, after sleeping on it, we decided this was the best direction to go."

Months later, with results still not coming, Ossenfort's seat is practically on fire.