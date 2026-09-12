Cardinals' Final Roster Move Sends Strong Signal on Jeremiyah Love

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals made one practice squad elevation ahead of their Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

With Garrett Williams ruled out, the Cardinals are calling up Kalen King to round out a fairly thin cornerback room against Los Angeles. The Cardinals are only carrying five corners on their roster.

With up to two elevations available, the Cardinals using only one to supplement their secondary bodes well for rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, who was initially listed as questionable entering this week. He was limited in practice on all three days.

Williams, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Isaiah Adams were all previously ruled out.

Love suffered a high ankle sprain weeks ago during preseason play and hasn't played since. The Cardinals have been very optimistic on his chances of playing against the Chargers but wanted to ensure he'd be available for their season opener.

Now, it looks like Love is expected to make his NFL debut on schedule.

Arizona has only two other running backs on the roster in Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight. Evan Hull is their practice squad running back while James Conner is still on injured reserve.

Head coach Mike LaFleur will need a healthy dose of Love if Arizona will shock the Chargers as massive underdogs entering SoFi Stadium. The early signs we saw of LaFleur's system were encouraging.

"I don't think it's that hard to see what looks sharp and what doesn't. The defense has a say in that. There's no doubt," LaFleur said this week when asked what he's most looking forward to from his offense.

"Getting in and out of the huddle, making sure we have the right people in at all times where there's never any frantic — a lot of things can happen in a three-and-a-half-hour window, but how can we limit, if not totally get out, all that bad stuff that can happen that we have total control of. That's what you're looking for today.

"We've been in training camp for seven, eight weeks or whatever it's been, but now they're getting their first game plan and it's different. We weren't preparing for the Chargers two weeks ago, so there's things that they were doing last year that obviously we're preparing for with the understanding that it might not be any of that and that we've got to be willing to adjust. There are going to be three solid days of preparation.

"Mistakes will be made. Let's clean that up and then once we get to Sunday, we should be ready to rock."