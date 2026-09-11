Cardinals Already Forced to Make Lineup Change vs Chargers

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are already ruling out starting right guard Isaiah Adams ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters Adams would miss action at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Garrett Williams were also ruled out.

Jon Gaines will fill in for Adams, according to LaFleur. Gaines is the first-choice backup in the interior for either guard or center.

"He's played a lot of football. I think Gaines is a really good football player, and he's got the look in his eye that it's not going to be too big for him," LaFleur told reporters.

"He's had a lot of reps obviously over the last few weeks, it's unfortunate why he had the reps because of Isaiah. But that's ball, so he'll be ready to roll."

The Cardinals previously battled injuries all of last season, especially along the offensive line. That luck (or lack thereof) continues into this season, especially after the team lost second-round pick Chase Bisontis to an MCL injury in preseason play.

The team's official injury report will be released later today, though Adams hasn't practiced any of the last two days leading into Friday.

Cardinals Preparing For New Chargers DC

Aug 28, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals' offense will be facing a new-look Chargers defense with prior coordinator Jesse Minter gone.

"One, it's week one. I mean I get it. He (Chargers Defensive Coordinator Chris O’Leary) wasn't in the league last year and two years ago he was with the Chargers and whatnot. Even if he had been there for 10 years, there's going to be different stuff that they would've done," said LaFleur.

"I'm sure if (Ravens Head Coach) Jesse (Minter) was still there that there was going to be adjustments probably made, so you've always got to be prepared for that. You go off of what you see from tape, you talk about their players and what they do well, but most importantly it's about us and I'm sure they're saying the same stuff. The first few weeks it's about what you do, how you execute and how you go about your business, and then understanding that you've got to be able to adapt based on what they're doing."

Now, Arizona will be tasked with attacking that defense without their starting right guard entering Los Angeles.