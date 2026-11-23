ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals have finally fired defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, per reports.

Rallis, a fourth-year play-caller on his side of the ball for the Cardinals, was fresh off a Week 11 thumping from the Kansas City Chiefs — a game where Arizona lost 34-7 with Patrick Mahomes and the rest of Kansas City's starters sitting for much of the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals' defense has statistically been one of the worst in the league. Arizona's allowed eight 30-point performances in their last ten games with majority of their starters healthy in comparison to the offensive side of the ball.

Sources: The #AZCardinals have fired DC Nick Rallis.



Teryl Austin will serve as the interim defensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/EDjN7Qo4em — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2026

Teryl Austin will take over for the final six games of 2026.

Why Nick Rallis Had This Coming

Rallis was initially hired by the Cardinals in 2023, where new head coach Jonathan Gannon brought him over from the Philadelphia Eagles to be his defensive coordinator and play-caller. He was the youngest defensive coordinator in the league at the time.

Rallis had a strong 2023 and first half of 2024, drawing serious talks and attention of eventually becoming a head coach before his side of the ball eventually came back down to earth. The Cardinals invested serious resources into its defense, and by the end of the 2025 season, Gannon — a defensive-minded head coach — was fired.

Yet Rallis wasn't. He still had one more season left on his contract and despite the Cardinals interviewing several candidates to potentially take his spot on Mike LaFleur's new staff, Arizona hesitantly rolled with Rallis for 2026.

The results have been far below par, to say the least. Arizona's currently allowing 29.4 points per game, which ranks second-last in the NFL only behind the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rallis was essentially on borrowed time, especially after the Cardinals brought on the veteran Austin to the defensive staff this offseason. With a former and seasoned defensive coordinator waiting in the wings, Rallis needed to see his defense hit the next level this season if he wanted to keep his job.

That wasn't the case, though many believe LaFleur was too hesitant to act on firing Rallis earlier this season. Despite a few impressive performances and keeping Josh Sweat/Budda Baker at the trade deadline, Arizona's defense couldn't hold their end of the bargain.

The Cardinals, with just two games until their bye week, now begin the next phase of evaluating their defense and what could come of it.