Cardinals, Texans Trade for Marvin Harrison Jr. Got Done Thanks to 1 Key Change

ARIZONA — Marvin Harrison Jr. is no longer an Arizona Cardinal.

Right as their Week 5 contest against the Detroit Lions began, news broke of their deal with the Houston Texans that sent Harrison and a seventh-round pick packing in exchange for a second and sixth-round pick — all of which are in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Harrison had been in trade chatter for weeks, though things suddenly escalated over the weekend when reports first emerged of Harrison's departure. Arizona would eventually tell Harrison to stay home to preserve his health, and the rest is now history.

What ultimately got the deal over the line?

NFL insider Ian Rapoport says Houston's willingness to change the year of their second-round pick made the difference.

"#AZCardinals GM Monti Ossenfort held firm on his price, wanting a second rounder this year. Once Houston went from a 2028 second to a 2027 second, it was happening," Rapoport said.

#AZCardinals GM Monti Ossenfort held firm on his price, wanting a second rounder this year. Once Houston went from a 2028 second to a 2027 second, it was happening. https://t.co/HYkdfwbTQH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2026

Arizona's insistence on getting a 2027 pick as opposed to 2028 was likely for a few reasons.

The Texans, despite starting 0-4, are one of the better teams in the AFC and could very well be in a spot to contend for the Super Bowl next season, which would massively sway the value of Arizona's newly acquired pick.

It's also important to note Ossenfort, whose job security is already in question, might not be around to make that pick in 2028 (let alone 2027). Time is of the essence for Ossenfort, who feels his seat growing warmer with each loss.

The Cardinals were smart to maximize Harrison's trade value now, as getting a second-round pick for a wideout with just five receptions on the season was a win for Arizona. However, they do lose the promise Harrison brings in what the Cardinals were hoping to be a highly potent offense.

Houston, on the other hand, is looking to solidify their turnaround in a AFC that feels very much up for grabs, as numerous teams are reasonable bets to make it deep into the postseason. The Texans' win over the Tennessee Titans today kept them three wins back from the division-leading Jacksonville Jaguars.

As for Arizona, they're in the process of dropping to 1-4 on the season with a grim outlook of turning things around.

Harrison wasn't very involved in the Cardinals' offense, though it will be interesting to see how Arizona's attack changes moving into the future.