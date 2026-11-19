Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck popped on Thursday's injury report with a familiar injury.

Beck, after practicing with no injury designation on Wednesday, was added to today's report with a back injury — something that hindered the rookie quarterback weeks earlier in the regular season.

He was marked as limited, which means he practiced but didn't handle his typical workload. Arizona has 40-year-old Josh Johnson listed as their backup in case Beck, for whatever reason, won't go this week.

The Cardinals prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. They're one of the largest underdogs of the season with a 16.5-point spread at Arrowhead on Sunday — and that was with Beck.

More on Carson Beck's Injury

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beck previously dealt with a back flare-up that materialized out of nowhere, according to head coach Mike LaFleur earlier in the year. However, circumstances are now very different for the Cardinals and Beck.

Preseason play also saw Beck miss three games due to a ribs injury suffered in the Hall of Fame Game.

No longer the team's third-string/emergency quarterback, Beck is now the full-time starter after Arizona traded Jacoby Brissett and lost Gardner Minshew for the season with a UCL injury — the same elbow injury Beck suffered in college before being drafted as third-round pick this past spring.

Friday morning will see LaFleur speak to reporters, and the coach is expected to give an update on the rookie passer plenty of fans were waiting to see. Arizona lost 34-6 in Beck's debut last Sunday, though the rookie himself looked solid.

After practice, the Cardinals will officially place designations such as out, questionable or doubtful ahead of the weekend.

There was hope Beck would be able to continue adding to his rookie resume this week in what would be his second start.

"I think you guys saw; there was no flinch in him," LaFleur said of Beck on Wednesday. "There wasn't a look in his eye, whether it was going decent in those first two drives, even though we stalled out to then what happened in the rest of the game, (he) never changed. I just think that's his DNA. We're short-term into this thing, but excited to continue to work and watch him grow."