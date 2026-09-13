Cardinals vs Chargers: How to Watch, TV Channel, Radio, Kickoff Time

Who: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers

What: NFL Regular Season, Week 1

When: Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1:25 PM PST

Where: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Welcome to football season!

The Arizona Cardinals travel westward to face the Los Angeles Chargers to begin the 2026 regular season. Both squads are under new offensive play-callers in Mike McDaniel and Mike LaFleur, which should make this a fairly fun shootout at SoFi Stadium.

Anything can happen in a season opener — here's how to catch today's Cardinals-Chargers battle:

How to Watch/TV Channel

The Cardinals and Chargers will be featured on CBS today with Kevin Harlan and Trent Green on the call. Melanie Collins is the sideline reporter.

On the below map, they're in blue while the rest of the country (red) will see Packers vs. Vikings.

Cardinals and Chargers only seen by local markets + Las Vegas, Colorado, most of Nebraska and Kansas City markets for late CBS slate.



Overwhelming majority of the country will see Packers vs Vikings, which oddly enough pits former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon against QB Kyler… pic.twitter.com/hPAaYX5CDE — Donnie Druin (@DonnieDruin) September 13, 2026

CBS is Channel 5 locally in Phoenix.

How to Stream

For those in local markets, you can stream the game on NFL+ on mobile devices.

How to Listen (Radio)

Arizona Radio

For the english call, you can tune into Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's with J.P. Shadrick (play-by-play), A.Q. Shipley (analyst) and Dani Sureck (sideline) on the call.

For a spanish broadcast, tune into Latino Mix 100.3 FM KQMR with Jesus Quinonez (play-by-play) and Irving Villanueva (analyst) calling action.

Los Angeles Radio

For the Chargers call, set your dials to KFI AM-640 with Matt Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

For spanish, you can listen to Latino Mix 103.9/89.3 FM, called by Adrian Garcia-Marquez and analyzed by Francisco Pinto.

Cardinals Know Tall Task is Ahead vs Chargers

"Coached by a guy (Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh) that I have a ton of respect for. I think this league — I think anyone that likes football has a lot of respect for this man," Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur said this week.

"Just the way he goes about his business. On top of it, they've got a very good roster starting with their quarterback but not limited to that quarterback in terms of what else they have around them. Going on the road Week 1, we've got our hands full with them. We know that and our focus is on the preparation and getting ready to go for Sunday."

Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett added:

"Obviously they've got preseason games, but you watch last year's tape and I'm pretty sure Coach (Head Coach Mike LaFleur) probably touched on it. It's really about us going out there and executing. It's the first game of the season (with) a new coordinator (for them) and we have a new coordinator, so who knows how this game's going to go. What we do know is it's just going to come down to how we play."