Cardinals Mailbag: When Will Arizona Finally Start Carson Beck?

It's gameday, Arizona Cardinals fans.

The Cardinals play host to the Detroit Lions in Week 5 with a 1:25 PM kickoff at State Farm Stadium. Arizona, sitting at 1-3, has to find the win column before their season threatens to spiral.

Thanks to everybody for your mailbag questions! For those curious, I did ask this before Marvin Harrison Jr. was reportedly pushed out the door for a trade.

How much influence do GMs usually have over starting/sitting players as opposed to a HC? - Evan

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort, owner Michael Bidwil, and head coach Mike LaFleur, left to right, before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's a great question, Evan. It's entirely team-dependent.

In most cases, the general manager assembles the roster through acquisitions/offseason and will trust the coach to make the correct lineup decisions throughout the season. Much like Mike LaFleur will have his opinion on moves made through the offseason, Ossenfort will be able to throw his two cents in when it comes to decisions.

If we're trying to identify if Ossenfort has major influence on personnel decisions, that's pretty unknown to the public. Using my best educated guess, I'd say LaFleur has open conversations with Ossenfort about various decisions throughout the week while major moves (such as benching your quarterback) are a bit more collective.

When are James Conner and Tip Reiman coming back? - AngryCardsFan

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) speaks with special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mike LaFleur was asked earlier in the season about both players but didn't want to divulge much information on either player. He said both were progressing but didn't mention anything about their practice windows potentially opening up.

Conner and Reiman were eligible to return after Week 4, though unless LaFleur's simply hiding their close return up his sleeve (which may be possible), I wouldn't believe Reiman or Conner are on the immediate doorstep of returning.

If Todd Bowles becomes available do you think the Cardinals might quickly do away with Nick Rallis (assuming this 25+ points a game continues) just to make an attempt for him? - Ryan

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles before the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming this is in the offseason, that's pretty plausible. Rallis' contract is reportedly up after this season and I'm not quite sure he makes it through the regular season as Arizona's defensive coordinator.

If the year goes as expected, the Cardinals will eventually promote Teryl Austin to their defensive play-caller in hopes of getting something different out of this defense. From there, it all depends on how Austin does the rest of the way.

For what it's worth, I do think the Cardinals would target a seasoned defensive coordinator. Bowles' resume as a DC is strong and at least in the moment would be an upgrade over Rallis, though Rallis' future departure and Bowles' arrival aren't tied together.

Is Mike LaFleur already losing hope within the fanbase, or is it just a process? - Frankie

Aug 22, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur looks on against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I think every fan is entitled to their opinion and their expectations, but personally I was never going to count wins and losses as a major measuring stick in LaFleur's first season.

I simply wanted to see building blocks established in 2026, which won't be really seen until we're closer to the end of the season.

Look, I tend to lean more towards the optimistic/patient side of things. That's not always for the best. However, the Cardinals are just a few plays away from being a 3-1 team. The moral scoreboard isn't real, though Arizona looks much better than initially anticipated.

There's still so much of the season left. I'm intrigued to see how things unfold.

At least for now, trust the process.

What does Michael Bidwill have to say about this season? What does he plan to do as team president to put a winning team on the field? - Sam

Sep 20, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill walks the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium.at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam, we're not sure what Michael Bidwill thinks because we don't talk to him. The only opportunities we have to speak with Bidwill are when a major firing/hiring happens — and then the facility groundbreaking event you're referring to with the team president label.

I'd probably assume he's not a fan of what's happening but wants to be patient with a first-year coach. With that said, I would tend to believe general manager Monti Ossenfort's seat is only getting warmer with each loss.

Jacoby Brissett is last among starters in yards per attempt. At what point does evaluating third-round rookie Carson Beck become part of the plan, and who makes that call? - Heavy C

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws the ball during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heavy, you asked a ton of questions and I appreciate you for them — but I wanted to touch on this since it's such a hot topic.

At some point we're bound to see Beck. Unless Brissett and/or Gardner Minshew can really turn things around, it's when — not if — Beck comes into the lineup.

Exactly when remains to be seen. My educated guess is Week 12 at the latest, which would give Beck two games before a quick bye week and three more games to finish out the regular season.

Would more time be beneficial for Beck? Absolutely, though the Cardinals are locked into a "try to win now" mode and they're not thinking about the future.

As for who makes the call, I'd imagine Ossenfort and LaFleur have their respective opinions. If the Cardinals didn't need to evaluate Beck for the future I'd imagine it would be mostly LaFleur's call, though circumstances probably dictate Ossenfort (or perhaps even Bidwill) has pull there.