Cardinals' Trade Partner for Marvin Harrison Jr. Finally Becoming Clear

ARIZONA — Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. made waves through the NFL world early Saturday morning when it was revealed the organization was trading the former No. 4 overall pick.

Yet in an odd turn of events, nobody was able to pinpoint where Harrison was being traded to — or for what compensation — ahead of Week 5. Harrison's expected to be inactive for the Cardinals' home game on Sunday against the Detroit Lions with a deal expected to be completed early next week.

We've gone the entire day with no clear picture of where Harrison will ultimately land, though ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says the Houston Texans are the expected team across the league:

"As of Saturday night, multiple execs gauging the overall trade market as well as an Arizona player source believe Harrison Jr. will be a Houston Texan," he put on X.

As of Saturday night, multiple execs gauging the overall trade market as well as an Arizona player source believe Harrison Jr. will be a Houston Texan https://t.co/cfmKj5FPNH — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 11, 2026

Harrison's had a slow start to his third NFL season, catching just five passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in four weeks. Harrison's by far been a massive secondary option to top Cardinals weapons in Trey McBride and Michael Wilson.

All offseason, expectations around the desert were high for new head coach Mike LaFleur in terms of getting the Ohio State product going on the field. Despite flashes through his first two seasons, Harrison's been a forgotten commodity in Arizona's new offense.

Harrison projects to land with the Texans, who are 0-4 entering Sunday and are looking for a massive change of pace on the offensive side of the ball.

In terms of compensation, the Cardinals are reportedly eying a second-round pick on top of extra capital to move off Harrison, who will have his fifth-year option due in the 2027 offseason, which was a major point for the urgency from other teams to potentiall get a deal done.

"Harrison is due $4 million this year and $5.62 million next year. He also has a fifth-year option decision coming up this offseason. His $22.5 million signing bonus was already paid by the Cardinals," wrote ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

"Some of the urgency for a trade can be explained in that acquiring teams want to have him for as many games as possible, not only to play him but also to get information for the looming fifth-year option decision."

Eyes in Arizona were raised earlier this week when it was revealed Harrison hired two NFL agents — spring-boarding trade speculation that consistently grew as the early stages of the regular season unraveled.

The NFL's trade deadline is Nov. 10, though Harrison is expected to be moved much sooner as opposed to later.