Cardinals Are Falling Apart: 2 Changes Could Still Save the Season

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals are staring the reality of a losing season directly in the face.

Arizona's 1-3 start isn't quite a lost cause, though losses have quickly piled up in the desert, and it's up to head coach Mike LaFleur to make changes before 2026 gets away from him.

“Our focus is (being) 1-0 each and every week so the word change doesn’t — we’re trying to do what we think is best for the week to win a football game. That’s the approach that I take, that (General Manager) Monti (Ossenfort) takes and that this organization takes — the coaches and the players," LaFleur told reporters this week.

"That’s all we’re focused on. I know people want big-picture analysis, but in the world that we try to live in and within our walls where it’s just us and the NFL, it’s week to week and (we) work to be 1-0 each week.”

There's ample opportunity for both sides of the ball to improve ahead of Week 5. After a quarter of the season, here's one change the Cardinals need to make on each side of the line of scrimmage:

Offense: Use More Multi-TE Sets

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Elijah Higgins (84) runs after a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals' usage of 13 (one RB, three TE) sets is third in the NFL through four weeks of play, which isn't a surprise given LaFleur's prior experience with the Rams and Sean McVay's love for the hefty packages.

However, Arizona's personnel groupings mostly reside in 11 (three receivers) personnel with that package used on 63% of offensive plays.

LaFleur's usage of 2+TE sets (34%) ranks 16th in the NFL, though that number has to jump for a few reasons.

The Cardinals' offensive line is getting no push upfront. Arizona's run stuff rate (17.8%) ranks in the bottom ten of NFL teams while their 1.1 average yards before contact is in the bottom third of teams. Pass-protection wise, Arizona's 2.6 second average time to throw is third-fastest in the NFL while their ESPN pass-block win rate of just 30% ranks second-worst in the league.

Simply put, the Cardinals are relying far too heavily on running backs making plays of their own accord while they're afforded little time to let passing plays develop.

There's no magic wand to fix these issues, but with two starting offensive linemen out for Week 5 and the next few weeks staring down a gauntlet of a schedule, the Cardinals need to adjust their attack.

Arizona's facing light defensive boxes just 27.9% of the time, which is the third-least in the NFL. Translation: defenses are mostly playing base against the Cardinals and are having success while doing it.

That's where the integration of multi-TE sets comes into play. More heavy bodies will potentially offset some of the losses suffered upfront while giving Arizona more advantageous looks in the run game. Tight ends such as Trey McBride and Elijah Higgins are more than equipped to handle those dual duties.

It's time Arizona embraces going heavier.

Defense: More Aggressive Play-Calling

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis speaks with the media during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on July 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It feels like a lifetime ago when Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis was in future head coaching conversations thanks to the job done with an undermanned Arizona defense, getting creative with pressure packages and being aggressive towards offenses.

That's changed, drastically, and Rallis now finds himself on the hot seat entering Week 5.

Arizona's defense has allowed 30+ points in three consecutive games. They're bottom ten in yards allowed per contest (351.3) and fourth-worst in points allowed per game (29.3) through four weeks.

The Cardinals opted to fill holes in their defense left by departing starters as opposed to making serious upgrades — which includes their pass rush. Arizona's eight team sacks rank near the middle of the table while their pressure rate (21.1%) ranks in the bottom third.

Their explosive play rate allowed of 7% is also sixth-worst out of all NFL defenses.

Rallis' defenses have typically been at their best when he's sending pressure. That hasn't been the case in 2026, as Arizona's just one of six NFL teams to have a defensive blitz rate of less than 20%.

Half of the Cardinals' sacks have come on blitzes or pressures with five players. Arizona's defense is not nearly talented enough in either the front or backend to rush four and drop seven into coverage.

It feels like Arizona's defense has been more reactionary than aggressive. Yes, there's a talent disparity. No, Rallis doesn't need to turn into an evil genius such as Brian Flores when it comes to dialing up pressure.

The reality is the Cardinals' defense is undermanned. With that, you have two options: Sit back and play exotic coverages and hope offenses will make mistakes — or be the aggressor and force opposing teams to beat you with low percentage/probability plays on a consistent basis.

To Rallis' credit, the Cardinals are sixth in turnovers generated at seven. However, their bend but don't break defense has largely seen too many open receivers and holes afforded for teams to have extensive success on the field.

It's time for Arizona to be more aggressive in their defensive play-calling. Rallis' job may depend on it.