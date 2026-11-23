The Kansas City Chiefs left no doubt in Week 11, absolutely steamrolling the Arizona Cardinals 34-7 on Sunday. With the loss, Arizona falls to 3-8 on the season.

"It's been a tough stretch. Four different quarterbacks in four different weeks; it hasn’t happened too often in this league," Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said following the team's fourth loss in their last five games.

"It's not an excuse; it's just reality of it. But I know we can still be better than that regardless of the situation."

Kansas City Dominates First Quarter

The Chiefs' offense had no trouble getting going in the chilly 48° weather. Kansas City got off to a roaring start, scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions. In the first quarter, the Chiefs ran 27 offensive plays for 152 yards (5.8 Yards per Play). The AFC powerhouse really set the tone early.

Nov 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks to quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turning Point?

With just under five minutes remaining in the second quarter, Arizona trailed Kansas City 17-7.

The Cardinals quickly went three-and-out, but LaFleur decided to roll the dice on 4th-and-1 at their own 37-yard line. Coach LaFleur dialed up a jet sweep to the right side of the formation to Simi Fehoko, but the wide receiver had nowhere to run and gained zero yards on the play.

The turnover on downs set up the Chiefs in prime position to add to their lead. Kansas City scored a touchdown just three plays later, extending their lead to 17 point and never looking back.

Nov 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Simi Fehoko (80) runs against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32)during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Didn't like the call, but I liked the decision," coach LaFleur said postgame. "We knew we had to be aggressive in this one, playing this team and this quarterback. Definitely, one hundred percent would do it again."

Defense Provides Little Resistance

The Cardinals were dominated in all three phases Sunday, but the story of the game is the defense.

Kansas City scored on five straight offensive drives. The Chiefs produced 435 total yards of offense and 6.0 yards per play. It could have been worse if the Chiefs didn't take out Patrick Mahomes with ten minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Arizona has now given up 30-plus points in eight of their last ten games. The Cardinals have allowed a total of 323 points this season, which is second-worst in the NFL.

Nov 22, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Arizona Cardinals fans during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals have started four different quarterbacks this season — 40-year-old Josh Johnson got the start for the Cardinals in Week 11. It doesn't matter who Arizona trots out at quarterback; this team doesn't have a chance with this defense.