ARIZONA — Carson Beck officially has an NFL game under his belt.

The Arizona Cardinals' rookie suffered a 34-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week — not ideal by any means — though the general consensus is Beck was let down by the various factors around him.

Beck now moves forward against a highly touted Kansas City Chiefs team, and even in light of what was considered a strong individual debut, he knows he can be even better.

Arizona's Hot Start

The Cardinals' offense looked functional in their first two drives, walking away with back to back field goals before stalling out the rest of the game.

“I thought we started out hot to be able to go down our first two drives and score, obviously not punch it into the end zone, but (in the) first quarter and even (the) first half, we were right there," said Beck, who had a ball slip through a receiver's hands for an interception near the end of the half.

"We got the ball with a minute and 20 seconds left, I think, somewhere around there with a chance to go down and maybe score a field goal at the end of the half, and we don't do that. We don't execute situational football, and they do a better job in the middle eight than we do. Then at that point, it's six offensive snaps and they've [Rams] scored 21 points. We have to be better. We have to execute better and when we do have opportunities to make plays, especially against really good defenses, you have to make them. You're not going to make them every time, but you want to make them more than you don't.

"We just weren't able to execute in those situations. Looking back at it, I think we did a lot of good and there's a lot to build off, especially as a new group playing together for the first time (with) a lot of the wide receivers, me (and the) running backs, (so) just getting the chemistry with everybody. (I'm) definitely looking forward to these next couple of weeks and seeing how we continue to build chemistry with each other and continue to go out and execute.”

Head coach Mike LaFleur was a big fan of Beck's first game, even in spite of the low box score numbers.

What He Liked From Debut - And What They Can Fix

Beck was calm and composed in his first taste of NFL action, which isn't always the case for rookie quarterbacks.

When asked what he thought he did well, Beck answered:

“I think the overall operation of our offense was really good. That's something that (Head) Coach (Mike) LaFleur talks about a lot is the operation (and) getting in and out of the huddle. There were a couple (of) communication things that (for) the first time being out there — calling plays again in a live game and live action and just getting better, being more clear and concise with the huddle, being able to get in and out quickly and get on the ball and snap it right.

"Everything that you can control before the ball is actually snapped and there are live bullets flying, but I think that was good. Just going where the defense told me to go, reading the defense, reading out our plays and trying to give guys opportunities to make plays. For me as a quarterback, that's what I'm here to do. Run the offense, have great operation, get in and out of the huddle and then ultimately play clean football. I think that's something that this offense can do.”

That's also what Beck believes he can improve moving forward.

“Just going back to being clear and concise in the huddle, having elite communication and knowing the play like the back of my hand where I hear the first couple of words come out of Coach LaFleur's mouth or on the wristband and I already know what the play is. I could spit it out without even looking at it," said Beck.

"Being that level of prepared and having elite communication and then ultimately just going out and letting it rip. I think that's something that I did decent in the last game, but that's something that I want to build up to my standard where I see the defense, I see the play and you already know the ball's coming out. Just let it rip. Don't even think once it goes. Once the ball's out of my hand, it's out of my control and just continue to go through my reads and my process and trust guys to go make plays because they're going to.”